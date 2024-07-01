The Arbors at Shelburne Unveils Refreshed, Modern Living Spaces for Residents

"This project really shows our continued commitment to putting our residents' needs first to help further enhance their lives." -Wendy Brodie, executive director The Arbors at Shelburne Post this

In addition to refreshed living spaces where residents can enjoy connecting with each other, Arbors associates and loved ones, the community's entrance has been reconfigured. The Arbors' large number of daily visitors are now able to more easily flow in and out of the lobby area.

"This project really shows our continued commitment to putting our residents' needs first to help further enhance their lives," said Wendy Brodie, executive director of The Arbors at Shelburne. "This is our residents' homes, and we want it to be comfortable and feel like it in every way. Even though we've been serving the Champlain Valley for over 30 years, the community now looks brand new."

Dr. Zail Berry, The Arbors' medical director, said the new surroundings match the skilled and compassionate team serving residents. "From dining services to resident care associates to leadership, everyone at The Arbors at Shelburne is truly dedicated to doing what's best for each resident. The entire team and the support they provide is truly top-notch and I'm so excited for everyone that the building and the spaces they enjoy is now a reflection of those high standards," she said.

Recipients of U.S. News & World Report's coveted 2024 Best Memory Care award, The Arbors at Shelburne's Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with mild cognitive impairment through late-stage dementia to find joy in each new day. Memory care with assisted living residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and trained in memory loss, communication and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment prosper. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

