The Arbors of Bedford Earns Two Honors in the 2026 Union Leader Readers' Choice Awards

"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and our steadfast commitment to serving families impacted by Alzheimer's, dementia and other types of memory loss." -Shannon Bernier, executive director, The Arbors of Bedford Post this

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the people of New Hampshire. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and our steadfast commitment to serving families impacted by Alzheimer's, dementia and other types of memory loss," said Shannon Bernier, executive director of The Arbors of Bedford.

This recognition is one of many the community has received. In April, The Arbors was selected from nearly 200 communities across New Hampshire as a recipient of the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Memory Care award after earning exceptional feedback from residents and their families.

For nearly 20 years, The Arbors of Bedford has provided trusted assisted living with memory care to families throughout the greater Manchester area. The memory care assisted living community offers care for those living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Residents benefit from 24/7 personalized support tailored to their individual needs.

The Arbors' personalized Mind & Memory Care program is delivered within a thoughtfully designed secure neighborhood that fosters both independence and meaningful connection. Specially trained associates provide round-the-clock, needs-based care complemented by engaging daily programs that support cognitive function and overall well-being. In addition, residents have access to a wide range of common spaces, including multiple dining and recreation rooms, a library, hair salon, spacious living areas, riverside courtyards and more.

For more information about The Arbors of Bedford, visit http://www.ArborsOfBedford.com.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and more than 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded in 1997 by Tom Grape with the purpose of transforming lives through human connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won more than 300 local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit benchmarkseniorliving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living