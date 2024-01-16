The Arcady at Boon Keng Introduces a Luxurious Freehold Condominium in District 12

KSH Holdings Announces The Arcady at Boon Keng Launch, Offering Freehold Residences with Amenities and Strategic city-Fringe Location

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KSH Holdings Limited is excited to announce the upcoming launch of The Arcady at Boon Keng, a new freehold residential development strategically located along Serangoon Road, Kallang Estate, District 12.

Comprising 172 units, The Arcady at Boon Keng offers a variety of choices, including 1 to 5-bedroom units and penthouses. Tailored for both residents and investors in search of property in the Core Central Region, the condominium offers attractive amenities. Residents can indulge in facilities like a lap pool, indoor gym, clubhouses, BBQ pits, children's playground, and more, all set amidst greenery and water bodies.

Strategically located, The Arcady at Boon Keng is close to the Whampoa Park Connector, Kallang Park Connector, Kallang Riverside Park, Singapore Sports Hub, and Kallang Squash and Tennis Centre. Residents benefit from convenient connectivity to Marina Bay Sands, Punggol, and other destinations.

Situated at 1037 Serangoon Road, Boon Keng, District 12, The Arcady at Boon Keng is surrounded by amenities such as Boon Keng Market and Hawker Centre, Poiz Mall, and City Square. Renowned schools like St Andrews School, Bendemeer Primary School, Hongwen Primary School, and Cedar Girls are within easy reach. Boon Keng MRT station, just a 7-minute walk away, serves the North East Line, ensuring seamless commuting.

Developed by KSH Holdings Limited Known For a Legacy of Excellence.

Established in 1979, KSH Holdings Limited propels The Arcady at Boon Keng, showcasing history in engineering, construction, and property development. The company has achieved acclaim through projects such as Lincoln Suites, Cityscape at Farrer Park, Affinity at Serangoon, and others.

The Arcady at Boon Keng emerges from the former Euro-Asia Apartments, acquired by KSH Holdings Limited through a successful collective sale in July 2022. The prime site was secured for $222.18 million, equivalent to $1,313 per square foot per plot ratio. This freehold development, spanning 56,476 square feet with a plot ratio of 2.8, has been home to 84 units since its establishment in 1990.

Anticipated Launch and Price

The Arcady at Boon Keng is gearing up for its official launch, promising an enticing price for those seeking freehold residences in the city fringe. Rental yield calculations can be explored on the development's website.

