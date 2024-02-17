The Archaeological Conservancy is excited to announce we have a new website!

The Archaeological Conservancy is excited to announce we have launched our new website! Please visit us at https://www.archaeologicalconservancy.org.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to announce that The Archaeological Conservancy has launched a new website. When you visit us at https://www.archaeologicalconservancy.org you'll find a rich and interactive experience that lets you immerse yourself in cultural heritage across the country.

We've worked hard to design an updated site that is easy to navigate, while also being rich in information. You'll find:

- A responsive design, no matter what device you use to visit us

- American Archaeology article excerpts, field notes, book reviews, a digital archive of all American Archaeology issues (older than two years), and a searchable database of archived book reviews

- Information on our current tour schedule

- Virtual site tours that take you to some of our most interesting archaeological preserves

- An interactive map that lets you explore preserves across the country

- Easy access to recordings of our Virtual Lectures (2020 through the present)

- A password-protected area for our members where you can update your contact information, make donations, and read digital copies of the most current editions of American Archaeology

We'd like to thank our web developer Adam Hurd of Halfpixel for working with us to bring this new website to you. We hope you enjoy exploring it!

About The Archaeological Conservancy

The Archaeological Conservancy, established in 1980, is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to acquiring and preserving the best of our nation's remaining archaeological sites. Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Conservancy also operates regional offices in Mississippi, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Nevada. The Conservancy has preserved over 585 sites across the nation.

