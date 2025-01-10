The Archaeological Conservancy Signs Purchase Agreement for Fort Decatur Archaeological Site

The Archaeological Conservancy and Gales Ferry Intermodal, LLC (GFI) are excited to announce they have entered into a donation agreement for the Fort Decatur archaeological site. Located in Ledyard, Connecticut, Fort Decatur is one of the state's most significant War of 1812 sites, and is a unique resource - there are few fort sites surviving from this time period, and this is among the best preserved.

LEDYARD, Conn., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Archaeological Conservancy and Gales Ferry Intermodal, LLC (GFI) are excited to announce they have entered into a donation agreement for the Fort Decatur archaeological site. Located in Ledyard, New London County, Connecticut, Fort Decatur is one of the state's most significant War of 1812 sites, and is a unique resource – there are few fort sites surviving from this time period, and this is among the best preserved. These sites are often the only resource we have for understanding the lives of people at war, and this site's association with U.S. Navy icon Commodore Stephen Decatur Jr., is not only important for Connecticut history, but for the United States more broadly.

Following his capture of the British frigate Macedonian in 1812, Captain Decatur would sail three ships along the U.S. coast until he was chased by British ships into the New London Harbor in the summer of 1813. Decatur retreated to Gales Ferry and set up a fortification on Allyn's Mountain overlooking the Thames River. He and his men stayed at this site while looking for an opportunity to run the British blockade. When no opportunities arose, two of the ships were dismantled and stored onsite throughout the winter, while the third remained until it could escape. The dismantled ships were reassembled after the war and put back into service as part of America's fledgling Navy. Today, this site is known as Fort Decatur and offers an informative window into the lives of soldiers during the war. Several archaeological surveys of the site by cultural resource management firm Heritage Consultants have resulted in the mapping of earthen walls and ditches associated with the fort and sentry posts, and have produced hundreds of artifacts that include iron fragments, personal items, uniform buttons, lead shot, nails, etc.

The representatives of GFI have agreed to donate 3.44 acres of their property, which contains the main portion of the Fort Decatur site, to the Conservancy to be preserved for posterity. An additional 5.87 acres, located to the south of the Eversource powerline corridor on the property, will also be donated to the Conservancy if GFI is able to secure approval for their plans to engage in development of the property. In addition to the protection of the additional acreage, which contains deposits associated with Fort Decatur, GFI has also committed to a number of preservation-minded stipulations, including the preparation of a nomination of the site to the National Register of Historic Places, funding for educational materials, and more, which will be implemented if a permit is granted. This is also outlined in an additional agreement that GFI has reached with the CT State Historic Preservation Office.

Kelley Berliner, the Conservancy's Eastern Regional Director, stated, "While it can be challenging to balance the rights and goals of private property owners with preservation aims, we are grateful that GFI was willing to work with the Conservancy to find a way forward that will ensure the protection of an important piece of this nation's heritage."

Jay Cashman, owner of Gales Ferry Intermodal, said he is pleased the agreement has been finalized.

"This historic site, with its rich connection to the War of 1812, has been largely unknown until now. By preserving this land and its artifacts, we hope to inspire future generations to learn about our nation's past. We're proud to partner with the Conservancy to ensure this important piece of history is protected for years to come."

Preservation of the Fort Decatur Site will contribute to public knowledge about the site's significance and the importance of cultural resource preservation. The preserve will be used as open space and protected against any future development, and will also be made available for research under terms set by the Conservancy. The Archaeological Conservancy will preserve the Fort Decatur Site for posterity.

The Archaeological Conservancy, established in 1980, is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to acquiring and preserving the best of our nation's remaining archaeological sites. Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Conservancy also operates regional offices in Mississippi, Maryland, Minnesota, and Nevada.

