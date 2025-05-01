The Archer School for Girls Receives Grant from The Hearst Foundations to Support Access to Education for Girls across Los Angeles

"We are immensely grateful to The Hearst Foundations for their belief in Archer's mission and their continued partnership," said Elizabeth English, Head of School. "This grant helps ensure that even more girls across Los Angeles have the opportunity to learn, lead, and thrive, at Archer and beyond." Post this

"We are immensely grateful to The Hearst Foundations for their belief in Archer's mission and their continued partnership," said Elizabeth English, Head of School. "This grant helps ensure that even more girls across Los Angeles have the opportunity to learn, lead, and thrive, at Archer and beyond."

Archer's Flexible Tuition program is a cornerstone of its mission to empower girls to pursue their brilliance with fearless inquiry, compassion, and resilience. As a contemporary girls' school for grades 6–12, Archer offers an invigorating, intentional, and supportive educational environment designed to foster leadership, confidence, and academic excellence.

In the last five years, Archer has awarded over $20 million in financial aid to our students. The Archer School for Girls serves almost 500 students who come from 70 zip codes.

Archer's relationship with The Hearst Foundations spans over 20 years, and the School has received two previous grants in 2003 and 2009. Archer is one of only 23 educational institutions to receive a grant from The Hearst Foundations so far in 2025.

According to its website, "the mission of The Hearst Foundations is to identify and fund outstanding nonprofits to ensure that people of all backgrounds in the United States can build healthy, productive and satisfying lives. Through its grantmaking, The Hearst Foundations support well-established non profit organizations that address significant issues within their major areas of focus, culture, education, health and social service."

About The Archer School for Girls

The Archer School for Girls is a nurturing and empowering educational institution where students develop the fearlessness, compassion, and resilience needed to pursue excellence. A contemporary girls' school, catering to grades 6 through 12, Archer creates an intentional and invigorating space that fosters critical thinking and encourages girls to become architects of their own success. Archer offers a purposeful, inquiry-driven curriculum that inspires and engages girls to achieve their full potential.

