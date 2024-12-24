The Art & Business of Interior Design Podcast Announces 2025 Season

A monthly podcast produced by Ryan Shapiro Photography

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Art & Business of Interior Design, a monthly podcast produced by Ryan Shapiro Photography, is excited to announce its lineup of insightful and engaging episodes for 2025. This podcast offers a deep dive into topics relevant to interior designers around the globe, providing practical knowledge and creative inspiration.

The Art & Business of Interior Design podcast is designed to provide interior designers with insights into the industry's most engaging topics. The podcast offers a practical and straightforward approach with bite-sized episodes perfect for listening on the go.

Episodes and Topics:

Episode 1: The inaugural episode explores how art meets business in the world of luxury design.

Episode 2: This episode examines how using a professional photographer can elevate the presentation and appeal of interior design work.

Episode 3: Explores creating sophisticated and well-balanced spaces that blend luxury with holistic wellness.

Episode 4: Focuses on how architectural design can improve the lives of veterans living with PTSD. Research was conducted by Texas A&M University .

Episode 5: Demystifies SEO for interior designers looking to expand their online presence.

Episode 6: Provides secrets for getting interior design work featured in top design publications.

Episode 7: Offers practical advice on scaling an interior design business.

Episode 8: Discusses strategies for navigating difficult clients.

Episode 9: Presents a deep-dive into a guide for PR for interior designers.

Episode 10: Explores the impact of tariffs on the interior design industry.

Available on all streaming platforms, you may visit The Art & Business of Interior Design landing page for additional information.

Podcast Goals:

Boost Knowledge: The podcast aims to enhance the knowledge of interior designers with a practical approach.

Provide Inspiration: The podcast serves as an inspiring space for creatives.

Offer Practical Advice: The podcast delivers bite-sized episodes suitable for on-the-go listening.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Businesses can brand themselves by sponsoring episodes of The Art and Business of Interior Design. Interested parties should contact [email protected] .

About Ryan Shapiro Photography:

Ryan Shapiro Photography is a photography business specializing in interior design, architecture, and brand photography. Ryan Shapiro is dedicated to delivering exceptional results and providing personalized service. Ryan Shapiro frequently interacts with publishers and brands to gain additional exposure for his clients. His work serves as a strategic investment for brands and marketing portfolios.

About Sho and Co:

Sho and Co., led by Principal Designer Shoshanna Shapiro, is a full-service luxury design studio specializing in modern and functional residential interiors. They serve clients throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C., as well as nationwide. Shoshanna Shapiro co-hosts the podcast with Ryan Shapiro.

