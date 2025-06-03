The Art of Being Green Gallery Exhibit Opens at Boston Children's Museum

Being "green" is something to celebrate. It means you are trying something new or still learning how to be good at something. It's so exciting to see these teen artists embracing a growth mindset and expressing their creativity in ways that our visitors can learn and be inspired by. Post this

"Being 'green' is something to celebrate," said Sage Brousseau, Senior Art Educator. "It means you are trying something new or still learning how to be good at something. It's so exciting to see these teen artists embracing a growth mindset and expressing their creativity in ways that our visitors can learn and be inspired by."

Artists For Humanity provides a safe and supportive environment where teens are employed to explore their voice and forge their unique path to success. During their time at AFH, teens share their voice in public art, where their creativity is valued. With corporate partnerships, AFH teens provide creative services to the business community, in collaboration with studio mentors, while developing an understanding of business and entrepreneurship for potential career pathways. Through mentorship, the next generation of artists and leaders gain confidence in their own abilities.

The Museum and Artists For Humanity connected through a shared interest in supporting young people as they learn and grow. The artists are all teens who live and go to school in Boston.

The Art of Being Green will be open at Boston Children's Museum through September 1, 2025.

