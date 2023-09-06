The Art of Decentralizing Pediatric Rare Disease Studies: Clinical Trials Suited for Daily Life, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Recruitment is challenging, as patients, parents and caregivers need to juggle school schedules, work responsibilities and family obligations to accommodate study participation. Tweet this

Join this webinar to learn the challenges of conducting clinical research in pediatric rare diseases. The featured speakers will discuss the potential applications, risks, key considerations and future trends of DCT approaches in pediatric rare disease studies.

Register for the live webinar taking place on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) that will feature expert speakers from Premier Research, Betsy Reid, Senior Vice President, Pediatrics; and Adam Bloomfield, MD, FAAP, Executive Director, Medical Affairs, Rare Diseases and Pediatrics.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Art of Decentralizing Pediatric Rare Disease Studies: Clinical Trials Suited for Daily Life.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks