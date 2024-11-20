The Art of Performance: Porsche Design and AOC deliver the PD34, an Ultra-wide Panorama of High Precision

The PD34 sets new benchmarks in the ultra-wide monitor segment with its fusion of form and function. Post this

Performance in Every Pixel

The PD34 boasts impressive visual specifications. Its peak brightness of 1000 nits, coupled with the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, ensures exceptional visibility and practically infinite contrast ratio thanks to the per-pixel illumination of the QD-OLED technology. The display's ability to reproduce 1.07 billion colors, covering 100% of sRGB, 99% of AdobeRGB and 99% of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 color space, is matched with a factory-calibrated, remarkable color accuracy. This expansive color gamut makes the PD34 suitable for both immersive gaming experiences and professional color-critical work in fields such as graphic design and video editing.

Engineered For Seamless Motion

The low input lag of the PD34, coupled with Adaptive-Sync technology, including both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, ensures a fluid visual experience. This technology works to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, providing uninterrupted immersion. The result is a gaming and working experience that is visually stunning, responsive, and engaging, certified with VESA ClearMR 13000, the top-tier metric for motion clarity. Gaming-specific features include a Frame Counter and Dynamic Dial Point, a customizable crosshair overlay that can change color to remain visible against any background.

Design That Speaks Volumes

The monitor's aesthetic draws inspiration from the iconic design language of Porsche. Its sleek profile and premium materials echo the sophistication found in Porsche interiors and exteriors. The 21:9 aspect ratio of the display evokes the wide, driver-focussed layout of a dashboard, while the monitor's controls are as intuitive and responsive as the center console. The monitor's design further features a sandblasted aluminum cast stand, reminiscent of the steering wheel and wheel spokes of a 911. In contrast, the back side of the monitor is inspired by its radiator grille. The height-adjustable stand (130 mm) with tilt and swivel options offers ergonomic flexibility, allowing users to find their optimal viewing position, much like adjusting the driver's seat. Adding to its visual appeal, the PD34 features AOC's Light FX with RGB illumination offering 15 different modes, creating an immersive ambiance for any setup.

Connectivity Worthy of a Command Center

The connectivity suite of the PD34 is comprehensive and future-proof. It features 2x HDMI 2.1 ports for current-gen console support, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 3x USB 3.2 downstream and 1x USB 3.2 upstream ports, and 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port with 65W Power Delivery. The integrated KVM switch and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) mode offer additional versatility for multitasking professionals. The PD34 seamlessly integrates with AOC's G-Menu software, allowing users to easily adjust OSD settings and monitor features.

Acoustic excellence

Dual 8W speakers certified by DTS deliver an audio experience that complements the visual prowess of the PD34, providing rich sound without the need for external audio setups.

Availability

The Porsche Design AGON PRO PD34 is available starting October 8, 2024 on Amazon for $999.99.

