The Art of the CMA Returns with a New Playbook to Win Real Estate Listings in the AI Era

"Technology estimates property values, but only exceptional agents can create massive value," said Greg Robertson, co-founder of W+R Studios and Giant Steps Advisors. "The updated edition helps real estate pros use data more effectively and strengthen trust, storytelling, negotiation, and strategy." Post this

Consumers have more data than ever. AI and automated tools generate home valuation estimates in seconds. To win listings in today's dynamic environment, real estate agents must master data storytelling, communicate value, and build trust.

In addition to providing a proven playbook to master comparative market analysis (CMA) tools, the second edition includes updated modern valuation strategies, deeper insights into AI and automation, and practical techniques to help agents differentiate themselves and sell more homes.

"Technology can estimate property values, but only exceptional agents can create massive value for buyers and sellers," said Greg Robertson, co-founder of W+R Studios and Giant Steps Advisors. "This updated edition is about helping real estate professionals use data more effectively while also strengthening the human side of the business — trust, storytelling, negotiation, and strategy."

New research: 89.6% of agents say CMAs will be more relevant in the future

A highlight of the second edition is the 2026 Survey of Best Practices for CMAs and Presentations, produced by Giant Steps Advisors and Lone Wolf Technologies.

This survey of 2,165 U.S. real estate professionals focuses on best practices for using CMAs and other technologies to create accurate valuations and winning listing presentations.

In 2026, 89.6% of agents surveyed believe CMAs will be more relevant in the future, a 22-point jump from the 2020 survey.

About 83% of real estate agents are open to AI-assisted CMA tools

Over 90% of agents cite the MLS as their most trusted data source for comps

Rather than becoming less relevant in the age of AI and automation, CMAs appear to be gaining relevance for real estate agents. As the costs of marketing and lead generation rise, agents are paying more to get in front of qualified prospects. Creating an expert CMA helps agents make the most of their valuable time with clients.

The expanded second edition includes:

A powerful three-step framework to win more listings

Best practices to create AI-enabled CMAs and listing presentations

Modern scripts, objection handling, and real estate storytelling

New commentary on transparency, compensation, and consumer trust

Original research to inform CMAs and listing presentations

Expanded discussion of Zillow, iBuyers, and consumer expectations

The book is designed for:

Residential real estate agents

Brokers and team leaders

Real estate coaches and trainers

New agents entering the industry

Experienced listing agents seeking differentiation

Real estate professionals adapting to AI-driven consumer behavior

The second edition of The Art of the CMA is available now in paperback and digital formats. Complimentary copies and press kits are available to reviewers on request, and readers can:

Order the book at: The Art of the CMA — Official Website

Get a free sample chapter from the Art of the CMA

View the 2026 Survey of Best Practices for CMAs and Listing Presentations

About the book

The Art of the CMA is written by proptech innovator and founder Greg Robertson and marketing strategist Charles Warnock. The book presents a toolkit of business, growth, and technology strategies to help agents create a lasting competitive advantage in modern real estate. Industry leaders, brokers, coaches, and MLS organizations are encouraged to share the book with their networks as a training resource for agents competing in today's market.

About the authors

Greg Robertson is a longtime proptech leader with more than 30 years of experience building real estate technology companies. At Giant Steps Advisors, Greg guides industry-leading clients through product strategy, business development, and go-to-market execution. He is co-founder of W+R Studios and a national speaker on real estate technology, data, and growth strategies. He is also publisher of the popular Vendor Alley blog and co-host of the podcasts Listing Bits and Industry Relations.

Charles Warnock is a growth marketer, content strategist, author, and tech journalist based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Charles specializes in marketing strategy and assets for enterprise tech and SaaS companies. He has more than 20 years of experience in real estate, mortgage, proptech, and financial marketing. In addition to The Art of the CMA, he is the co-author of Future Ready: A Changemaker's Guide to the Exponential Revolution. Learn more at charleswarnock.net.

What real estate leaders say about The Art of the CMA

"Outstanding — 34 years' worth of wisdom presented with smarts and good humor. This book is a gift to any real estate professional that wants to think bigger." — Brian Boero, CEO, 1000watt

"Greg has distilled over three decades of experience into a blueprint for you to make yourself a better real estate artist. It's all laid out in a step-by-step format. It's not just delivering a great CMA. It's organizing your entire thought process around defining massive value for our clients." — Sharran Srivatsaa, CEO of Kingston Lane and CEO at Acquisition.com

"All agents are not created equal. Those who constantly strive to understand and master their markets know the power of the modern CMA platform. It has become the key directional in better presentations, prospecting, and customer loyalty." — David Charron, Executive Advisor and Former CEO of MRIS

"Greg Robertson and Dan Woolley's dedication and creativity have enabled them to expand the boundaries of the CMA beyond a presentation tool to a prospecting tool — and a customer-for-life tool. This is a book of tips, checklists, and frameworks designed to help agents win. Learn the Art of the CMA today!" — Victor Lund, Founding Partner, WAV Group; CEO, RE Technology

Media Contact

Charles Warnock, SF Marketing Labs, 1 408-334-5979, [email protected], https://charleswarnock.net/

SOURCE The Art of the CMA