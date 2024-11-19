The Arts Make a Difference: Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County Featured on Empowered with Meg Ryan

A new segment of Empowered with Meg Ryan highlights the transformative power of art.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County (CAA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching lives through the arts, is excited to announce their upcoming feature on 'Empowered with Meg Ryan,' a nationally televised program that highlights inspiring stories of community transformation. The segment, filming on November 19th, will be distributed to stations nationwide, showcasing the CAA's impactful initiatives and their dedication to fostering a vibrant arts scene in Walton County. It will discuss the imperative relationship between the organization and the community, and will discuss events and initiatives that are fostering growth and engagement.
"We are thrilled to be featured in an upcoming episode of Empowered with Meg Ryan, which highlights the importance of the CAA's cross-sector partnerships and their impact on the community we serve," said Jennifer Steele, President & CEO. "Our organization's mission is to foster creativity through the inclusive and collaborative advancement of the arts, making them accessible, meaningful, and inspiring for everyone. This opportunity allows us to share our story with a national audience, showcase the creativity and passion that drive us, and invite new friends and supporters to join our mission."
The CAA's mission is to cultivate a supportive environment where the arts can thrive. They achieve this by providing essential funding, educational programs, and advocacy for local artists and arts organizations. Through their tireless efforts, the CAA has become a cornerstone of the Walton County community, enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike.
Empowered with Meg Ryan's segment on the CAA promises to be a heartwarming and inspiring look at the transformative power of art. Viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the CAA's vital role in nurturing creativity, self-expression, and cultural appreciation in Walton County.
About Empowered with Meg Ryan
Empowered is an award-winning educational program hosted by actress Meg Ryan. The program tackles critical social issues using powerful storytelling to inform and inspire viewers. Each segment unveils the soul of a cause, delving into the stories of the people who are making a difference. Learn more at https://www.empoweredprogram.com/.
About the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County
The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County (CAA) is a local arts agency that supports the arts through leadership, advocacy, funding, programs, and education. The CAA's mission is to cultivate a supportive environment where the arts can thrive and enrich the lives of Walton County residents. Learn more at https://www.culturalartsalliance.com/.
Media Contact
