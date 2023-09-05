The Arvino Fall Collection Fuses Red, Green and Bold Gold Elegance

Capturing the essence of autumn and translating it into wearable art allows our customers to express their unique style, embracing the beauty of change. Tweet this

"Arvino is worn by women who love unique, affordable luxury jewelry. Arvino offers complete jewelry sets that make a woman feel and look beautiful," says Brand Director, Julia Lopez. "We celebrate the wide spectrum of femininity with our designs, representing the inherent strength, sensuality & sophistication of the everyday woman."

Reminiscent of the hearth, the mesmerizing reds of the Fall Collection's coral beaded range are nostalgic and comforting. Exuding sophistication and warmth, coral statement pieces give the wearer a fiery confident glow. The coral stone charm chain necklace and earrings bring the allure of the sea to one's silhouette. For an edgier look, the coral beaded necklace, bracelet and earrings give a provocative, asymmetrical look that is perfect with a T-shirt and jeans, or for warming up at a cocktail party.

The modern vintage range offers a playful twist on iconic looks. Its multicolor gemstone necklace, bracelet, earrings, hoops, ear cuff and ring are reminiscent of colorful, candy-colored jewels of the past. These pieces mix and geometric and rounded cuts, with surprise asymmetrical settings. Pearls and multicolor cubic zirconia are set into 22K gold plated jewels for an affordable, chic look. The modern vintage range also features evil eye jewels—a necklace, huggies, studs and a ring— the perfect talismans for warding off negative energy.

For power dressing, Arvino's bold gold pieces are a fall collection standout. The 18K gold vermeil Zolotas ring and earrings are timeless, accessorizing with the season's tailored looks: crisp white shirts, long black coats, and liquid metal styles. Striated hoops and sweet heart jewels add glamour to executive suite looks, for working women on the go.

The Arvino Fall collection is a celebration of life's rich tapestry, reflecting one's changing seasons. Whether for a casual outing, formal event, or heartfelt gift, each jewel resonates with an individual statement. "Every piece in the Fall Collection tells a story, combining the fiery energy of red, the tranquility of green, and the timeless allure of gold," says Arvind, Founder and Designer of Arvino. "Capturing the essence of autumn and translating it into wearable art allows our customers to express their unique style, embracing the beauty of change."

The Fall Collection is available for purchase at arvino.co. For retail partnerships, contact Arvino Brand Manager, Julia Lopez, by phone at 305-713-4500 or via email at [email protected]. For questions regarding this press release, contact Pietra Communications by phone at 212-913-9761 or via email at [email protected]. Arvino invites you to explore the enchanting Fall Collection, to uncover jewels for the evolving lifestyle.

About Arvino

Arvino aims to provide handcrafted luxury jewelry, alongside accessibility. Femininity, strength, sensuality, and sophistication are found across designs. Each jewel is handmade in 18K gold vermeil over sterling silver or brass, using only recycled metals and conflict-free gemstones. Arvino practices sustainable manufacturing and responsible sourcing, is SEDEX approved, and is a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC).

