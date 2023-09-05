The Aspect Company Joins Forces With #tide to Enhance the Use of Sustainable Solutions in the Plastic Industry

We are excited to expand our sustainability portfolio at The Aspect Company to include ocean-bound materials through our partnership with #tide. Tweet this

Marco Liuzzo, President of The Aspect Company, stated: "We are excited to expand our sustainability portfolio at The Aspect Company to include ocean-bound materials through our partnership with #tide. Given the strong demand for recycled resin, we believe the ocean-bound material will allow brands to reach their sustainability targets while creating a circular economy by diverting waste from the ocean."

The partnership launches #tide into the U.S. market through The Aspect Company's extensive supply network.

Thomas Schori, Founder and CEO of #tide, explained: "We're thrilled to have found such a great distribution partner to take our U.S. business to the next level and create a great social and environmental impact. Thanks to The Aspect Company, even more brands and manufacturers in North America will have access to #tide ocean material®."

The alliance between #tide and The Aspect Company will allow accelerated adoption of regenerated plastics in various industries to reduce environmental impact and meet the growing consumer demand for sustainable products.

About TAC

The Aspect Company (TAC) is a full-service distribution company focused exclusively on sustainable resins. TAC's product line currently includes bio-based, compostable, recycled and now ocean-bound resins with its partnership with #tide. TAC provides sourcing, warehousing, logistics and technical support, enabling customers to integrate sustainable materials into their supply chains.

TAC is a wholly owned subsidiary of MGI International, a holding company that also owns Marco Polo International and Global Plastics. MGI International was formed in 2019 and a majority interest in the company is owned by ITOCHU International, Inc., the U.S. flagship operation of the ITOCHU Group. Through MGI's legacy brands, TAC has the resources to support the entire value chain — including producers, converters, brand owners, and recyclers — to reach stated sustainability targets.

About #tide

Tide Ocean SA is a Swiss company with offshoots in Southeast Asia and Mexico that has developed upcycling methods for marine plastics with the Swiss Institute for Materials Engineering and Plastics Processing. In addition to environmental protection, #tide also creates added social value: from fishermen to retailers, everyone benefits from the values that the company upholds.

The granulates, threads, textiles and filaments made from #tide ocean material® are used in a wide variety of products and have been awarded numerous times. With its program «Road to 1 Billion Bottles», #tide has set the goal of collecting the equivalent of one billion plastic bottles, re- and upcycling them and thus protecting the fauna and flora of the oceans.

