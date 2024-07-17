The Asset Store Offering Free Full Room Purchases If Dodgers Sweep World Series

Unprecedented promotion covers purchases made between July 15 and August 31, 2024
BALTIMORE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Asset Store, the nation's leading hotel furniture liquidator, has announced an historic promotion tied to the Los Angeles Dodgers' quest for the World Series title. In a first-of-its-kind offer, The Asset Store will provide full refunds on any complete room purchases from the Hilton Anaheim Liquidation made between July 15 and August 31, 2024 if the Dodgers win the 2024 World Series in a 4-game sweep.
The Hilton Anaheim Liquidation furniture package costs $399 per room, offering high-quality inventory including luxurious and well-maintained hotel furniture suited for hotels and motels looking to upgrade their rooms and common areas.
"We are thrilled to bring this unprecedented promotion to the hotel and motel industry," said Dan Shuman, owner of The Asset Store. "Our goal is to support our customers by offering top-quality furniture at unbeatable prices, and this promotion takes it a step further by adding an element of excitement and reward tied to the Dodgers' performance. We can't wait to cheer on the Dodgers with our customers!"
For more information about the promotion, visit http://www.asset.us/current-projects/hilton-california.
About The Asset Store
The Asset Store is the leading hotel furniture liquidator in the United States for over 20 years, specializing in providing high-quality, gently-used hotel furniture to the hospitality industry. With a commitment to sustainability and exceptional customer service, The Asset Store helps hotels and motels furnish their spaces with affordable, stylish, and durable furniture. For more information, visit http://www.asset.us.
Media Contact
Mara Bensing, Abel Communications for The Asset Store, (775) 846-7714, [email protected]
SOURCE The Asset Store
