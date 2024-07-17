The Asset Store Offering Free Full Room Purchases If Dodgers Sweep World Series

"Our goal is to support our customers by offering top-quality furniture at unbeatable prices, and this promotion takes it a step further by adding an element of excitement and reward tied to the Dodgers' performance," said Dan Shuman, owner of The Asset Store. Post this

"We are thrilled to bring this unprecedented promotion to the hotel and motel industry," said Dan Shuman, owner of The Asset Store. "Our goal is to support our customers by offering top-quality furniture at unbeatable prices, and this promotion takes it a step further by adding an element of excitement and reward tied to the Dodgers' performance. We can't wait to cheer on the Dodgers with our customers!"

For more information about the promotion, visit http://www.asset.us/current-projects/hilton-california.

The Asset Store is the leading hotel furniture liquidator in the United States for over 20 years, specializing in providing high-quality, gently-used hotel furniture to the hospitality industry. With a commitment to sustainability and exceptional customer service, The Asset Store helps hotels and motels furnish their spaces with affordable, stylish, and durable furniture. For more information, visit http://www.asset.us.

Mara Bensing, Abel Communications for The Asset Store, (775) 846-7714, [email protected]

