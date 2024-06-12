The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants Announces Updated Standards

In a marketplace undergoing vast uncertainty and experiencing tremendous change, AESC is steadfast in its commitment to ethics, integrity and excellence in executive search and leadership consulting. Post this

With the help of the AESC Board of Directors and the AESC Government and Legal Affairs Committee, AESC revised its Code of Professional Conduct and Professional Practice Standards to ensure the AESC's guiding principles reflect the state of the profession today. AESC also aligned its purpose, mission, promise and values with these updated standards of excellence.

AESC Board Chair and Heidrick & Struggles Partner Julian Ha commented, "In a marketplace undergoing vast uncertainty and experiencing tremendous change, AESC is steadfast in its commitment to ethics, integrity and excellence in executive search and leadership consulting. These updated standards reflect the evolution of the profession and the current business climate, and continue to differentiate AESC member firms in the market."

CODE OF PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT

The AESC Code of Professional Conduct is the foundation on which AESC membership is built. All members are guided by a shared commitment to this code, which summarizes AESC values:

Ethics & Integrity

Excellence

Objectivity

Diversity & Inclusion

Confidentiality

PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE STANDARDS

The AESC Professional Practice Standards are aligned with our Code of Professional Conduct (our shared values) and provide a framework for how members conduct their business. Members of the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) commit to these Professional Practice Standards as part of admission to the Association and recommit on an ongoing basis.

CLIENT BILL OF RIGHTS

The AESC Client Bill of Rights outlines the rights and obligations of AESC member firms and their clients. This bill addresses candor, clarity, conflicts, deep knowledge, advisory relationships, confidentiality, communication, diversity and inclusion, and follow-through.

CANDIDATE BILL OF RIGHTS

The AESC Candidate Bill of Rights details what candidates can expect when working with an AESC member firm. The bill addresses exclusivity, open communication, diversity and inclusion, confidentiality, assessment and selection, candidate care, and more.

AESC'S PURPOSE

AESC's purpose is simple and yet powerful – "Strengthening Leadership Together." AESC's mission, promise, and values encapsulate the impact of AESC membership and the commitment AESC members make to quality and the highest standards – elevating the standing of their firms and our profession. While members compete in the marketplace, together they collaborate for the good of the profession.

Media Contact

Martha Clement Rochford, AESC, + 1 (585) 789 0057, [email protected], aesc.org

SOURCE AESC