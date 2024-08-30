The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants Celebrates Growth in 2024

AESC celebrates membership growth in 2024 with the addition of eight new members, including three global firms.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) is the global professional association representing excellence in executive search and leadership advisory. AESC celebrates membership growth in 2024 with the addition of eight new members, including three global firms.

Each new member firm went through a rigorous audit focused on a review of processes and procedures that align with our professional standards. Acceptance is dependent upon a deep commitment to the highest professional conduct and acting in the best interests of clients, candidates, the community-at-large, and the profession.

AESC's newest members include:

Upon acceptance, each new member commits to the AESC Code of Professional Conduct, the AESC Professional Practice Standards. The AESC Client Bill of Rights, and the AESC Candidate Bill of Rights serve as a framework for how members conduct their business while emphasizing the AESC values of ethics and integrity, excellence, objectivity, diversity and inclusion, and confidentiality.

ABOUT AESC

Since 1959, AESC has set the standards for the executive search and leadership consulting profession. Our members are committed to quality and meet or exceed AESC standards – elevating the reputation of their firms and our profession. While our members compete in the marketplace, together we collaborate for the good of the profession.

