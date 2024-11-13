The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants Names James Edmund Datri as its Next President and CEO

Datri to begin tenure January 1, 2025, succeeding Karen Greenbaum, who earlier this year announced plans to step down at the end of 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Directors of the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), headquartered in New York City and with staff across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe/Middle East/Africa regions, today announced that James Edmund Datri has been appointed as the association's next President and CEO. Datri will begin his tenure on January 1, 2025. He is succeeding Karen Greenbaum, who announced earlier this year that she would be stepping down from her role after 10 years of service leading the organization. AESC represents the $20+ billion global executive search and leadership consulting industry, with member firms spanning 1,200+ offices in 70+ countries.

An accomplished leader with a proven record of transforming and elevating professional organizations, Mr. Datri was selected following a rigorous global search led by a committee of senior AESC members chosen from a cross-section of global and regional member firms around the world. The search was managed by AESC member Vetted Solutions.

"AESC is profoundly grateful for Karen Greenbaum, and the impact she has had on the association and our profession, raising the bar in quality standards and innovation, especially in the area of DE&I globally," noted Julian Ha, AESC board chair and a Washington, DC-based partner with Heidrick & Struggles. "Jim Datri is an innovative and collaborative executive who brings a fresh perspective to AESC. He is the right leader to build on our successes."

"With experience spanning executive roles in trade associations, law, and government, Jim Datri brings a unique blend of vision and expertise to his leadership approach," said Sophie Wigniolle, AESC Vice Chair and Paris-based partner with Eric Salmon Partners. "I am confident Jim will bring the association to new heights, building on Karen Greenbaum's decade of transformative leadership."

Datri currently serves as CEO of the American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP), where he built the organization's first corporate membership program, launched a global photo competition with TIME, and has dramatically grown the organization's revenue, membership, and reach internationally. Previously, as President and CEO of the American Advertising Federation (AAF), Datri quintupled revenue for the Advertising Hall of Fame and tripled revenue for the American Advertising Awards, while expanding the organization's reach into the entertainment and tech arenas. Both the AAF and ASMP awarded him emeritus titles (President Emeritus and CEO Emeritus, respectively) for his transformational leadership.

In addition to his association leadership, Datri has been a partner in two large law firms: Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, and McDermott Will & Emery, a Global 50 firm. Prior to that, he served as the Executive Director of the Democratic Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also co-founded and built a noted film and video production company in New York City and Los Angeles. Datri has served on numerous boards including for The Washington Ballet and the Ad Council, the advisory boards of the Annapolis Film Festival and the Grammy Award-winning San Francisco Boys Chorus, and served as Vice Chair of the Harvard Law School Annual Fund Council. He received his B.A. from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and his J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a life-long sailor, actively involved in the sailing communities on both U.S. coasts.

"AESC members play an enormously important role in strengthening leadership worldwide," Datri said. "The special skills, relationships, intellect, and expertise AESC members bring to the table in a collaborative process with their clients shape the landscape of regional, national, and global leadership. In a fast-changing world that needs great leaders to build and innovate, to solve the big issues, to foster opportunity, and to move us forward, AESC and its members play a critical and expansive role. I am honored and excited to begin the work of leading AESC to a new chapter of innovation, growth, and impact."

About AESC

Since 1959, AESC has set the quality standards for the executive search and leadership consulting profession. AESC Members represent 16,000+ trusted professionals in 1,200+ offices, spanning 70+ countries. AESC Members are recognized experts providing consulting services in the areas of leaders, teams and culture to the world's leading organizations. They leverage their access and expertise to place more than 100,000 executives each year in board of directors and C-level positions across industry sectors. Dedicated to strengthening leadership together, AESC and its members share a deep commitment to the highest quality standards in executive search and leadership consulting—for the benefit of clients and the profession. We Shape. Connect. Educate. Innovate. Learn more about us at aesc.org. For AESC's career services, visit bluesteps.com.

Media Contact

Martha Clement Rochford, AESC, + 1 (585) 789 0057, [email protected], aesc.org

SOURCE AESC