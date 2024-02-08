The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants Welcomes Back Amrop as a Global Member

"We returned to the AESC to continue shaping the future of our industry. Especially in these challenging times, with step changes in technology, organizational cultures and the very nature of work, we look forward to being a positive voice on this journey, together with the AESC." Post this

Amrop is a global executive search and leadership consultant with a 46-year history of quality, talent and agility. The firm has 68 offices in 55 countries and a global team of more than 550 professionals.

At the core of Amrop's business is executive search. The firm has clients that range from single-country organizations to global powerhouses in industries including Consumer and Retail, Energy and Infrastructure, Financial Services, Industrial, Life Science and Healthcare, Professional Services, Technology and Transportation, Shipping and Logistics.

In addition to executive search, Amrop provides board services, leadership advisory, C-suite search and success through a "Purposeful Leadership" approach. Amrop's Purposeful Leadership model takes a holistic, three-pillar approach to leadership success – individual purpose, social and environmental purpose, and business purpose.

Annika Farin, Chair of The Amrop Partnership and Managing Partner, Hamburg, commented, "Amrop has always worked with the highest standards of professional practice across our global footprint. We returned to the AESC to continue shaping the future of our industry. Especially in these challenging times, with step changes in technology, organizational cultures and the very nature of work, we look forward to being a positive voice on this journey, together with the AESC."

