The Association of Related Churches Announces Launch of Church Planter Prayer Guide Coming Soon

The ARC (Association of Related Churches) will soon offer a new ARC church planter prayer guide to help new church planters and their teams through eight dedicated parts, all written and prepared by previous ARC church planters.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When pastors launch a new church with the Association of Related Churches (ARC), they face many challenges. There are plenty of hurdles to overcome, from finding a space for their ministry to building out ministry plans, finding appropriate funding, and spreading the word.

ARC Churches help pastors and leaders through the challenging launch stage by providing immense support, resources, and even funding to help them get off the ground and thrive while building a sustainable new ministry.

In another way that ARC supports new church planters, the organization recently announced that it will launch an ARC church planting devotional - an eight-week prayer guide for planters and their launch team- later this year.

The prayer guide was written by church planters for church planters who are preparing to start a new church with ARC (Association of Related Churches). The guide has eight parts and can be used as either an eight-week guide for leaders and their launch team or as a personal eight-day devotional.

Each entry in the ARC church planting devotional includes an application, devotional, meditation, closing prayer, and the accompanying scriptures.

Every week focuses on a different theme, such as vision and purpose, gathering a core team, provisions and resources, outreach and community engagement, spiritual warfare and protection, growth and discipleship, unity and team dynamics, and looking beyond the launch.

The great part about the prayer guide for new ARC church planters is it was all prepared by people who have walked the same path before them. The valuable insights that they gained in their journey of planting a new church with ARC (Association of Related Churches) have been integrated into the prayer guide to help others.

For more information on ARC, please visit arcchurches.com.

About the Association of Related Churches

The Association of Related Churches represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus. ARC Church's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, fostering the widespread dissemination of the life-changing message of Jesus. Established in 2000, ARC has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches.

Media Contact

Association of Related Churches, Association of Related Churches, 205.981.4566, [email protected], arcchurches.com

SOURCE Association of Related Churches