The Association of Related Churches (ARC) Announces 2024 Gather Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is excited to announce the 2024 Gather Conference, set to take place on October 15, 2024, in 12 cities across the United States. This highly anticipated event will bring thousands of pastors and church leaders together for a day of inspiration, connection, and empowerment.

Gather 2024 is a free one-day event designed to foster community and strengthen relationships among church leaders. Attendees will hear from their city's most influential leaders and have the opportunity to network and build lasting connections. Since its inception over 20 years ago, the Association of Related Churches has emphasized the importance of relationships in ministry. The Gather Conference continues this tradition by encouraging leaders not to do ministry alone.

The event will be hosted in various cities across the country, including Chicago, IL, at Calvary Church pastored by Marty and Becky Sloan; Columbus, OH, at Rock City Church pastored by Chad and Katie Fisher (ARC Lead Team); Houston, TX, at Grace Church Houston pastored by Garrett and Andrea Booth; Milford, DE, at United Church pastored by Kenneth and Sherry Wagner; Minneapolis, MN, at Substance Church pastored by Peter and Carolyn Haas (ARC Lead Team); Nashville, TN, at Life Church pastored by John and Leslie Siebeling (ARC Lead Team); New York, NY, at Life Church pastored by Wayne and Classy Francis; Orlando, FL, at Action Church pastored by Justin and Gabby Dailey; Portage, MI, at New Life Church pastored by Dan and Kelsey Smith; Riverside, CA, at Sandals Church pastored by Matt and Tammy Brown; Spokane Valley, WA, at Sun City Church pastored by Danny and Jamie Schulz; and Wilmington, NC, at Lifepoint Church pastored by Jeff Kapusta.

In 2023, over 5,700 people attended Gather events across the United States and Canada. This year, Canada will once again host Gather, with dates to be announced soon.

"Gather is a great opportunity for church leaders to unite with one another in their city and grow relationships between themselves and their churches. We believe you can accomplish more for the Kingdom together than you can alone," says Dino Rizzo, President of the Association of Related Churches.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a collaborative network that unites independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. The ARC focuses on empowering and equipping church leaders to foster the widespread dissemination of Christ's life-changing message.

Founded in 2000, the ARC has grown into a global entity, facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches worldwide. The network's success is built on its commitment to relationships and community, reflecting its foundational belief that ministry is most effective when done together.

For more information about the Association of Related Churches' 2024 Gather Conference, visit the ARC's website at http://www.arcchurches.com.

