The Association of Skilled Trade and Transportation Unions (ASTTU) Demonstrates Support for Labor Organizations Through Engagement Efforts and Support Initiatives

Action Network

Coalition of Labor Union Women (CLUW)

Helmets to Hardhats (H2H)

Jobs with Justice (JWJ)

Labor Heritage Foundation

Labor Research & Action Network (LRAN)

National Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health (National COSH)

United Association for Labor Education (UALE)

Union Sportsmen's Alliance ( USA )

As part of their efforts, the ASTTU is proud to sponsor key events, such as the 2024 6th Annual Missouri State Conservation Dinner, organized by the Union Sportsmen's Alliance (USA). This event supports USA's mission to unite the union community through conservation, helping to preserve North America's outdoor heritage.

"We are excited to work alongside these dedicated organizations that share our commitment to supporting workers and advocating for their rights," said Carl Galdine, Director of Membership and Benefits at ASTTU. "By partnering with these organizations, we can build a stronger foundation for protecting the well-being of skilled trade and transportation workers."

ASTTU's collaboration extends beyond sponsorships. On September 5, 2024, Carl Galdine represented ASTTU at the National COSH Fired Up! Town Hall: Workers Speak Out for Heat Justice, where he joined speakers such as Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA Doug Parker and U.S. Representative Judy Chu (D-CA). During the event, labor leaders discussed the urgent need for protections against extreme heat in the workplace. To further this cause, the ASTTU has added National COSH's Petition for Heat Justice to its website's Action Center at www.asttu.org/action-center, urging the Biden Administration to prioritize worker safety in extreme conditions.

These efforts reflect ASTTU's commitment to advancing the interests of skilled trade and transportation workers through active participation in the labor movement. By continuing to support and collaborate with key pro-labor organizations, ASTTU seeks to ensure the rights and safety of all workers remain a top priority.

The Association of Skilled Trade and Transportation Unions (ASTTU), a not-for-profit organization founded in 2019, is dedicated to the advancement, protection, and betterment of skilled trade and transportation unions and the workers they represent.

