The Astral Imperative: A Gripping New Sci-Fi Series Driven by a Cast of Compelling Characters

A thought-provoking science fiction series that explores the dynamics of human evolution, the uncanny impact of AI, and the outer limits of consciousness.

BOULDER, Colo., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Robert Dresner announces the release of The Astral Imperative, a thought-provoking science fiction series that explores the dynamics of human evolution, the uncanny impact of AI, and the outer limits of consciousness.

A five-volume set, Astral is driven by a cast of compelling characters who challenge the depths of human potential, beginning with the first manned mission to Mars, and culminating with alien contact. Indeed, The Astral Imperative will take you to a place within yourself that is unimaginable