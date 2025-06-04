The Athens Group Debuts Nekajui, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, as its Latest Hospitality Development Project

The First Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Central and South America Marks a Strategic Milestone in The Athens Group's Growing Portfolio of Hospitality Assets

PHOENIX, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Athens Group, an industry leader in luxury hospitality development, announces the debut of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica. Developed in partnership with Mohari Hospitality and Gencom through a joint venture, the project marks a strategic expansion of The Athens Group's international portfolio and brings to life the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Central and South America.

As the eighth property in the Reserve portfolio, Nekajui's artfully crafted hotel and Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residences mark a defining moment for Peninsula Papagayo—solidifying the region's emergence as a global luxury destination. Chosen for its rare blend of ecological richness, long-term development vision and magnetic appeal to discerning luxury travelers, Peninsula Papagayo offers the ideal canvas for a project of this caliber.

"Nekajui is unlike anything we have ever created, bringing to life our most ambitious vision yet for what place-based, purpose-driven hospitality can be. From meticulously crafted architectural details to our collaboration with a world-renowned hospitality brand, every element is designed to deliver lasting value to guests, owners and the surrounding community," said John Mansour, Principal and Chief Development Officer of The Athens Group.

Victor Cortes, The Athens Group's Vice President of Development, added, "Every detail of Nekajui was designed to create a serene and culturally immersive escape that reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury development."

Years in the making, Nekajui reflects the complexity and care required to deliver a Ritz-Carlton Reserve-level resort in a remote setting, demanding extensive planning, entitlements and construction to meet the brand's exceptional standards. The collaboration between The Athens Group, Mohari Hospitality and Gencom combined deep expertise with a shared vision to bring this best-in-class development to life.

Nekajui features 107 ocean-view guest rooms and suites, luxury treetop tents, a beach club, seven dining concepts, and a world-class spa and wellness center, Nimbu Spa. Just steps from the resort are the Peninsula Papagayo Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course and tennis center, adding yet another layer of luxury experience for visitors.

Aligned with the growing trend of branded real estate, The Athens Group also integrated 36 two-to-five bedroom Private Residences into Nekajui ideal for large groups and multigenerational families seeking long-term sanctuary within Peninsula Papagayo. All 36 residences were sold prior to the hotel's opening—an early signal of strong market demand in this highly sought-after region.

For more information, please visit The Athens Group website. To book accommodations at Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, please visit the website here.

About The Athens Group

Founded in 1988, The Athens Group is a full-service real estate development company specializing in the creation of luxury and lifestyle hotels, resorts, branded and non-branded residences, golf courses, and related recreational amenities. The seasoned development company is committed to creating an authentic sense and spirit of place, with an unmatched portfolio of generational hospitality assets, including Four Seasons Hualalai, Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, and Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay. The Athens Group recently completed Asher Adams, an Autograph Collection hotel in Salt Lake City as an adaptive re-use of the historic Union Pacific Depot Later in 2025, the firm will unveil Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort. The company specializes in the development of environmentally conscious hospitality assets achieving LEED Gold or Silver certification. The Athens Group is based in Phoenix, Arizona with offices in California, Florida and Utah. For more information, please visit The Athens Group website.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

About Mohari Hospitality

Established in 2017 by Mark Scheinberg, Mohari Hospitality is a global investment firm specializing in luxury properties and lifestyle hospitality. With a diverse portfolio spanning premier destinations across Europe and the Americas, Mohari is dedicated to delivering exceptional guest and dining experiences. The firm's investments include a portfolio of luxury assets operating under iconic brands including the Four Seasons Madrid; Peninsula Papagayo's Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton Reserve, and Andaz Resort & Residences; the 1 Hotel Toronto; and the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Additionally, Mohari owns Tao Hospitality Group, a global leader and innovator in restaurants, nightlife, and entertainment. For more information visit: MohariHospitality.com.

About Gencom

Gencom is a U.S.-based investment firm that owns, operates and develops prized real estate around the world, with an emphasis on luxury hotels, resorts and branded residential properties; and which is also an active owner and investor in hospitality operating platforms. Gencom's current real estate portfolio is comprised of some of the world's most iconic hotels, resorts, and destinations which are amongst the leading properties in the industry with key operating partners such as Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood, Auberge, Fairmont, Hyatt, Marriott and St. Regis.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Gencom has grown to become one of the nation's leading firms specializing in the development and management of luxury resort and residential properties, alongside full-service hospitality operating platforms. Today, the Gencom portfolio is comprised of nearly $8 billion in assets under management and includes 23 owned assets in operation or under development with over 6,000 hotel rooms around the world; in addition to 240 properties, comprised of 50,000 keys through its third-party management affiliate, Pyramid Global Hospitality, which oversees hotel property management and operations throughout the U.S. and Europe; and over 2 million square feet through affiliate Convene, a hospitality company that designs, builds, and manages premium meeting, event, and flexible office spaces.

For more information, visit www.gencomgrp.com.

