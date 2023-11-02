The Atlanta BeltLine and Community Leaders Celebrate Opening of Northeast Trail - Segment 2

The completion of Northeast Trail–Segment 2 is a significant milestone in navigating major infrastructure that has historically divided us. The paved trail weaves together our communities, helping create a more accessible and inclusive city." - Clyde Higgs, President and CEO, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. Post this

This section of the BeltLine begins at the end of Mayson Street, where it navigates under 10 lanes of Interstate 85, over the Buford-Spring Connector, and continues along Ansley Golf Course, Ansley Mall, and Piedmont Park, bringing pedestrian-and bike-friendly connectivity to Atlanta neighborhoods and the vibrant commercial areas nearby. This portion of the trail will connect to Northeast Trail - Segment 1, which broke ground on August 4, 2023, at Piedmont Park. It will also tie directly into Ansley Mall with a bridge across Clear Creek. This will be the largest gateway to date built by an adjacent developer, Selig Enterprises, and opens up access to the greater Piedmont Heights commercial district.

"The completion of Northeast Trail – Segment 2 is a significant milestone in navigating major infrastructure that has historically divided us," said‥Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of‥Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.‥"This paved trail crosses the largest highway to date on the BeltLine, I-85, weaves together our communities, paves a prosperous pathway for our vibrant business community, strengthening the economic fabric of our neighborhoods and helping us create a more accessible and inclusive city."

With‥N ortheast‥Trail‥–‥Segment‥2, 9.4 miles of the 22-mile BeltLine mainline‥trail‥loop are now complete.‥In addition,‥10.3 miles of connector‥trails have been completed that tie directly into current and future‥segments of the BeltLine mainline‥trail.‥By the third quarter of 2024, 85 percent of the multi-use trail loop will be complete or under construction.

"We are excited to have the BeltLine open in our community, not only for the significant increase in green space, but also for the increased connectivity within our community, to our neighbors to the south, as well as to Armour Yards and – eventually – Lindbergh Center to the north." said Bill Compton, President, Piedmont Heights Civic Association. "We celebrate the growth of Atlanta and opportunities this brings to Piedmont Heights."

The completion of Segment 2 required coordination across multiple partners, including Georgia Power, Norfolk Southern, Trees Atlanta, Piedmont Park Conservancy, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation, Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, and more.

The majority of funding for the Atlanta BeltLine comes from BeltLine TAD partners: City of Atlanta, Fulton County, and Atlanta Public Schools. Lead philanthropic support to complete the full BeltLine corridor comes from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, Inc. and The James M. Cox Foundation. Additional funding comes from the Special Service District (SSD) and federal and state grants.

Atlanta‥BeltLine, Inc.'s vision is to be the catalyst for making Atlanta a global beacon for equitable, inclusive, and sustainable city life. As one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban redevelopment programs in the United States, the Atlanta‥BeltLine‥is building a more socially and economically resilient Atlanta with our partner organizations and host communities through job creation, inclusive transportation systems, affordable housing, and public spaces for all. For more information on the Atlanta‥BeltLine, please visit‥http://www.BeltLine.org.

