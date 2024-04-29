The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Atlanta Civic Circle Release 2024 Voter Guide

"As journalists, we seek the truth and provide information that allows our audiences to be effective, informed citizens," said Sharif Durhams, the AJC's Managing Editor of News & Programming. Post this

Through this partnership, voters across the state will have access to vital information necessary for making informed decisions on Election Day. The voter guide offers a detailed, side-by-side comparison of candidates vying for statewide and local offices in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties.

Over 800 surveys were distributed to candidates running for Congress, Georgia House of Representatives, Georgia Senate, District Attorney, judicial offices and various local positions, providing voters with a comprehensive understanding of each candidate's platform and approach to governance.

"Local media can and should be a civic asset and an essential pillar of democracy and community engagement," said Saba Long, Executive Director of the Atlanta Civic Circle. "Through our collaboration with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we're committed to fulfilling this vision by providing voters with the tools they need to navigate the electoral process effectively."

Sharif Durhams, the AJC's Managing Editor of News & Programming, emphasized the importance of the Georgia Decides initiative, adding, "As journalists, we seek the truth and provide information that allows our audiences to be effective, informed citizens. We're proud to work with the Atlanta Civic Circle and other partners on the 2024 Georgia Decides Voter Guide. It's an essential and fundamental public service that will help build a better region and state."

Accessible through both ajc.com and atlantaciviccircle.org, Georgia Decides will serve as a reliable resource for voters seeking to engage meaningfully in the democratic process. Since 2016, Georgia Decides has been an annual tradition, evolving over the years to meet the changing needs of voters and the electoral landscape.

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the most essential and engaging source of information for metropolitan Atlanta. With approximately 6 million monthly unique visitors to our digital products and platforms and a growing digital and print subscriber base, the AJC serves one of the most dynamic, diverse and influential cities in America. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Inc. For more information, visit ajc.com

About Atlanta Civic Circle

Atlanta Civic Circle is a nonprofit, solutions-journalism entity launched in January 2021. Its mission is to inform the public on the most critical issues facing metro Atlanta by providing in-depth reporting and presenting possible solutions with opportunities for civic engagement online and in the community. For more information, visit atlantaciviccircle.org

