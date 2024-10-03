The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Atlanta Civic Circle Release 2024 Voter Guide

"Elections can be consequential. One of our responsibilities is helping audiences understand the people behind the policies and giving them the information they need to make informed decisions," said Alex Sanz, the AJC's deputy managing editor and politics director. Post this

Through this partnership, voters across the state will have access to vital information necessary for making informed decisions on Election Day. More than 500 surveys were sent to candidates running for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state senate, state house, district attorney and local government positions, providing voters with a comprehensive understanding of each candidate's platform and approach to governance.

"Through our Georgia Decides collaboration with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we're committed to providing voters with the tools they need to navigate the electoral process effectively," said Saba Long, executive director of the Atlanta Civic Circle. "At a time when trust in institutions is waning and misinformation is rampant, local journalism plays a crucial role in empowering citizens to participate in their communities. Our free election guide connects people to the information they need to make informed decisions, vote with confidence, and take meaningful action on local matters that affect their daily lives."

"Elections can be consequential. One of our responsibilities is helping audiences understand the people behind the policies and giving them the information they need to make informed decisions," said Alex Sanz, the AJC's deputy managing editor and politics director. "The comprehensive information in the 2024 Georgia Decides voter guide is essential. We're proud to work with the Atlanta Civic Circle and other partners to make this important resource available to voters across the state."

Accessible through both AJC.com and atlantaciviccircle.org, Georgia Decides will serve as a reliable resource for voters seeking to engage meaningfully in the democratic process. Since 2016, Georgia Decides has been an annual tradition, evolving over the years to meet the changing needs of voters and the electoral landscape.

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the most essential and engaging source of information for metro Atlanta. With approximately 6 million monthly unique visitors to our digital products and platforms and a growing print and digital subscriber base, the AJC serves one of the most dynamic, diverse, and influential cities and regions in America. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Inc. For more information, visit AJC.com.

About Atlanta Civic Circle

Atlanta Civic Circle is a nonprofit, solutions-journalism entity launched in January 2021. Its mission is to inform the public on the most critical issues facing metro Atlanta by providing in-depth reporting and presenting possible solutions with opportunities for civic engagement online and in the community. For more information, visit atlantaciviccircle.org

