The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Launches UATL, New Product Will Expand and Enhance Black Culture Coverage

"We've assembled some of the best journalists, thinkers and cultural innovators in Atlanta to offer a layered and nuanced look at Black culture, Black thought and Black success," said AJC Editor-In-Chief Leroy Chapman Jr. "It will become a must-read for Atlantans and a must-read for people across the country who are interested in where much of Black culture originates."

UATL expands on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's successful weekly newsletter, Unapologetically ATL, which launched in September 2021. The newsletter will be rebranded as UATL and will be one of five distinct connection points to serve audiences. The others include:

A new digital hub: AJC.com/UATL

New social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, and X at @itsuatl

A revamped newsletter: sign up link

Events (Love & Basketball page)

Community partnerships

"Black culture drives Atlanta culture, and Atlanta culture has become a driving force in the world," UATL Senior Editor Mike Jordan said. "I want people to feel like they can come in, open our newsletter, go to our website, engage on our social channels and constantly find a reason to fall in love again with all of the richness of Black culture."

Features, Partnerships and Events

UATL features will include The Line Up, a weekly top-five of Black culture event recommendations, along with news reports, interviews, profiles, opinion columns and other cultural coverage. UATL also will host special events, including the Black Culture Night film series, screening "Love & Basketball" June 25, "School Daze" Sept. 24 and "The Best Man Holiday" Dec. 10. A new partnership with the Atlanta Dream includes event promotions during the team's Culture Nights and collaboration on voter education initiatives.

Journalists and Contributors

Christoper A. Daniel

Christopher A. Daniel is an Atlanta-based, award-winning journalist, cultural critic, ethnomusicologist, professional development coordinator and the sole arts, culture and entertainment professor in Morehouse College's Journalism for Sports, Culture and Social Justice program. The Spartanburg, South Carolina, native previously held teaching posts with Clark Atlanta University and Georgia State University, creating each university's music, entertainment and lifestyle journalism courses.

Janel Davis

Janel Davis is managing editor of the AJC's lifestyle and culture coverage. She is a veteran journalist who has also worked as an editor at The Washington Post and as a reporter in Maryland, Tennessee and Texas. She is a graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA.

Mike Jordan

Mike Jordan is a leading voice on Black culture and has served as a writer, editor and leader for various publications across the country. Jordan recently won the Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award at the James Beard Media Awards, which honors the nation's top food authors, broadcast producers, hosts, journalists, podcasters and social media content creators.

Najja Parker

Najja Parker is a multimedia journalist covering Black culture and entertainment. She has served as a host and correspondent for the newsroom's events and special projects and has written for national publications, including Ebony Magazine, Jet Magazine, HuffPost and The Grio. The Memphis native earned her bachelor's degrees in English and theater from Spelman College and a master's from Columbia College Chicago.

Ernie Suggs

Ernie Suggs has been a reporter at the AJC since 1997. He covers race and culture, as well as breaking national news and investigative stories. Over three decades in the news business, he has reported for newspapers in New York City and Durham, North Carolina, covering stories ranging from politics to civil rights to higher education. Since 2016, he has managed the AJC's award-winning Black History Month project. He is a 1990 graduate of North Carolina Central University.

Ron Williams

Ronald R. Williams is a senior social media producer for UATL. Originally from Irwinton, GA, Ron graduated from Georgia State University and is now based in Atlanta. Before joining the AJC's UATL team in May, he spent two years as a social media analyst for Access Atlanta.

Bem Joiner

Bem Joiner is an Atlanta influencer, a contributor for UATL and the founder of the creative consultancy and apparel brand Atlanta Influences Everything. He was raised in the West End, and attended Garden Hills Elementary, Sutton Middle School and North Atlanta High School.

Jewel Wicker

Jewel Wicker is a contributing writer for UATL. She has previously worked as interim managing editor for Teen Vogue and editor-at-large for Capital B Atlanta, and her celebrity profiles and features have appeared in GQ, Billboard, NBC News, The New York Times, Teen Vogue, Atlanta magazine and more. She currently hosts the weekly film and TV podcast, "The Boom," for WABE.

The AJC is transforming from a storied daily newspaper into a modern media company. Last year, it launched AJC Films with the hip-hop documentary, "The South Got Something to Say," and expanded political coverage with new reporters and the now daily podcast "Politically Georgia," which airs on local NPR affiliate WABE. The AJC also added The Monica Pearson Show, featuring interviews with leaders, creatives and influencers who make Atlanta unique.

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the most essential and engaging source of information for metropolitan Atlanta. With approximately 6 million monthly unique visitors to our digital products and platforms and a growing print and digital subscriber base, the AJC serves one of the most dynamic, diverse and influential cities in America. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises

