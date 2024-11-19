The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Opens Headquarters on Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta

"The AJC's new home, in the heart of midtown, is a manifestation of our commitment to the city of Atlanta and the community we serve," said Andrew Morse, president and publisher of the AJC. "It's appropriate for us to be back in the heart of the city as we continue to transform the AJC." Post this

The move is the latest in an ongoing transformation of the AJC as it seeks to reconnect with customers in Atlanta, Georgia and the South. The company is investing in new positions and products and is seeing growth in unique digital users and digital subscribers.

"The AJC's new home, in the heart of midtown, is a manifestation of our commitment to the city of Atlanta and the community we serve," said Andrew Morse, president and publisher of the AJC. "It's appropriate for us to be back in the heart of the city as we continue to transform the AJC."

The AJC's new office and broadcast studio occupy about 21,000 square feet at Promenade Central. Built in 1989 for AT&T, the office building recently served as the Atlanta regional offices of Norfolk Southern before the railroad company relocated. Atlanta-based Cousins Properties owns and manages the building and has invested in significant renovations to the property in recent years.

Another Promenade Central tenant, architecture firm TVS, designed the AJC's interior spaces, including the custom studio space that will enable the production of original podcasts and modern video storytelling and create opportunities for community engagement. "Politically Georgia," the AJC's popular daily radio show and podcast will be produced in the studio along with the award-winning crime serial podcast, "Breakdown." "DawgNation," the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans hosted by Brandon Adams, will also move to the studio and the company expects to host special events and town halls in the new space.

Over the last year, the company has made significant investments in product development, technology and analytics along with journalism and is developing new products to meet the needs of new audiences. A year ago, the AJC relaunched "Politically Georgia" as a five-day podcast and live radio show to anchor its expanded political coverage. This summer, the AJC launched UATL, a new product focused on Black culture in Atlanta. And earlier this year, bureau chiefs were announced in Savannah, Macon and Athens.

The AJC and its predecessors — the Atlanta Constitution and Atlanta Journal — operated a bustling newsroom and a printing press in downtown Atlanta for 140 years. The AJC moved from its location at 72 Marietta Street about 14 years ago, relocating near the campus of parent company Cox Enterprises at the Central Perimeter, first with offices in Dunwoody and then in Sandy Springs. The Marietta Street building was donated to the city of Atlanta in 2010.

Images of the new offices available here.

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the most essential and engaging source of information for metro Atlanta. With approximately 6 million monthly unique visitors to our digital products and platforms and a growing digital subscriber base, the AJC serves one of the most dynamic, diverse and influential cities in America. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Inc. For more information, visit http://www.ajc.com.

