The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to host exclusive coverage of 55th AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4

"The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is one of the most exciting traditions in the city, and we're thrilled to be able to bring that energy to participants and spectators," said Andrew Morse, president and publisher of the AJC. Post this

"The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is one of the most exciting traditions in the city, and we're thrilled to be able to bring that energy to participants and spectators," said Andrew Morse, president and publisher of the AJC. "Whether you're at the start line getting race-day notifications on your phone or at home watching for your favorite runner on our livestream, we'll bring all the highlights to you."

Attracting 50,000 runners this year and triple that number in spectators, the race is the world's largest 10K and one of the largest foot races in the United States. The 6.2-mile course takes participants from Buckhead to Midtown, finishing in Atlanta's Piedmont Park. It attracts a deep field of elite runners, has a competitive wheelchair division and has become an Independence Day tradition that celebrates endurance and community. Elite professional runners will compete for a $70,000 purse, including $12,500 for first place. The Shepherd Center sponsors the wheelchair division, attracting world-class athletes.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the title partner of the Peachtree since 1975, and this year the Atlanta Track Club is pleased that Cox Enterprises, the owner of the AJC, is helping power the race forward with new engagement and support for the event and Atlanta, including activations along the course. Cox has deep ties to the race. Jim Kennedy, Chairman Emeritus of Cox Enterprises, established The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as the title sponsor and helped grow the race into the tradition it is today.

LIVE STREAMING AND HOW TO WATCH

For the first time in the race's history, the race will be livestreamed on AJC.com from 6-10 a.m. The 4-hour broadcast will feature comprehensive coverage from AJC personalities and special guests reporting from across the 6.2-mile course, including the AJC's Monica Pearson, Sarah Spencer, Greg Bluestein and Najja Parker, longtime radio personality Mara Davis, The Weather Channel's Jennifer Gray, sports commentator Lewis Johnson, Olympic runner Carrie Tollefson and Paralympic medalist Amanda McGrory.

Viewers can watch on AJC.com, or download the AJC News app for news alerts and to track a runner at https://www.ajc.com/ajc-app/.

PEACHTREE WITH A PURPOSE

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to building a greater Atlanta and this year will give nearly half a million dollars in in-kind donations to local charities. Continuing its commitment to give back to the community, the AJC is proud to announce an expanded Peachtree with a Purpose program. Ten local charities have selected runners to each raise $5,500 for their respective causes. This program allows runners to use the race as a platform to support and uplift the greater Atlanta community. There's also a silent auction. The list of runners and their charities can be found at AJC.com/peachtree-with-a-purpose/.

"I've experienced the transformative power of running myself, so it's thrilling to see this race — and how people experience it — continue to evolve," said Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah. "Atlanta Track Club is proud to partner with the AJC in making this iconic event a true reflection of our commitment to inclusivity, community and the spirit of running. We invite everyone to join us for the watch party of the summer, either in person or on AJC.com and make a donation to support your favorite runner and charity."

RACE EXPERIENCE: AJC OASIS

Also new this year is the AJC Oasis, a VIP experience for participants and spectators who have downloaded the AJC News app. Drop by the Oasis for upgraded amenities, including air-conditioned restrooms, stretching areas, refreshments and more.

For more information about the race, livestreaming details and how to participate in the AJC Oasis, visit AJC.com. Stay connected with all race day activities by downloading the AJC app at AJC.com/ajc-app.

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the most essential and engaging source of information for metropolitan Atlanta. With approximately 6 million monthly unique visitors to our digital products and platforms and a growing digital and print subscriber base, the AJC serves one of the most dynamic, diverse and influential regions in America. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Inc. For more information, visit AJC.com.

About Atlanta Track Club

Atlanta Track Club is a nonprofit committed to creating an active and healthy Atlanta. Through running and walking, Atlanta Track Club motivates, inspires and engages the community to enjoy a healthier lifestyle. With more than 30,000 members, Atlanta Track Club is the second largest running organization in the United States. In addition to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race (peachtreeroadrace.org) — the largest 10K running event in the world — the Publix Atlanta Marathon, PNC Atlanta 10 Miler and Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, Atlanta Track Club directs more than 30 events per year. Through the support of its members and volunteers, Atlanta Track Club also maintains a number of community initiatives including organizing and promoting the Kilometer Kids youth running program to metro Atlanta youth, honoring high school cross country and track and field athletes through Atlanta Track Club's All-Metro Banquets and supporting the Grady Bicycle EMT program. For more information on Atlanta Track Club, visit atlantatrackclub.org.

For media inquiries, contact:

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stacy Fox

[email protected]

Atlanta Track Club

Natalie Cabanas

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rachel Tobin, TobinInk., 1 404-276-5930, [email protected]

SOURCE The Atlanta Journal-Constitution