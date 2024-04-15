The Atrium at Drum Hill Receives Benchmark's Annual "Ripple Award"

"The compassion and care our associates exhibit daily is truly inspiring. I couldn't be more proud of this year's winners and all they've accomplished." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

Associates, both tenured and new, praise the community for making them feel respected, cared for and appreciated. Also, that the team is always on the same page and willing to do whatever it takes to meet a resident's needs. As one associate said, "I really like the way they love to include everyone … it really makes us all feel at home."

Michelle Bianchi, The Atrium's executive director, accepted the award on behalf of the community. "Associate satisfaction is critical because when our associates are happy, our residents and their families are happy. Our team members love what they do, and it shows in the compassionate care they provide."

The Atrium provides specialized assisted living with memory care for those who would benefit from a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including a secure outdoor courtyard offering seasonal dining, hair salon, private dining room, recreation room and a library.

The Atrium's award-winning Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer's and dementia to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

"The compassion and care our associates exhibit daily is truly inspiring," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "Our annual awards gala is a time when we all can come together to celebrate the good work that the associates at our 65 communities do every day to transform lives through human connection. I couldn't be more proud of this year's winners and all they've accomplished."

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection.

