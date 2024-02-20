The Atrium at Faxon Woods Appoints Alzheimer's Expert as Executive Director

"Sandy's commitment to excellence and her passion for memory care is second to none. I can't think of a more perfect person to lead our premiere Boston area community." -Mike Lord, regional director of operations, Benchmark Post this

For over 12 years, she served as executive director of Benchmark's Harbor Point at Centerville Mind & Memory Care community in Centerville, Mass. Under West's direction, Harbor Point won multiple awards, including the U.S. News 2023-2024 Best Memory Care Excellence award two years running. Harbor Point is the only senior living community on all of Cape Cod to have earned this prestigious award.

West has also served as regional director of operations for Benchmark as well as vice president of sales and corporate director of sales for several local and highly regarded senior living providers.

Since she joined Benchmark in 1999 when assisted living with memory care was a new concept, West has continued to innovate in all aspects of the field, including operations, programming, resident and associate satisfaction and recruitment. Her innovation has been continually recognized with several Benchmark awards. She is the four-time recipient of Benchmark's Ripple Award, an annual award recognizing the Benchmark community that consistently achieves the highest employee trust scores, maintains the highest associate retention and the lowest turnover rates.

"Sandy's commitment to excellence and her passion for memory care is second to none. I can't think of a more perfect person to lead our premiere Boston area community," said Mike Lord, regional director of operations.

The Atrium at Faxon Woods provides assisted living for those with Alzheimer's or dementia who would benefit from a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including a secure outdoor courtyard offering seasonal dining, hair salon, recreation room, library and walking path.

Faxon Woods' Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with memory impairment to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by long-time staff and 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded 26 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2023, Benchmark communities received 53 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

