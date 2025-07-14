The Atrium at Faxon Woods Assisted Living Community in Quincy Featured in South Shore Senior News

"Our goal is to provide emotional support, encouragement and a sense of belonging for every resident as well as their family members." -Corinne Lapointe, executive director, The Atrium at Faxon Woods Post this

Resident Pat D., who is president of The Atrium's resident council, explained how she enjoys starting her day with a healthy breakfast in the dining room before deciding which of the community's many daily events she'll participate in. "We have an amazing chef, and everything is home-cooked and delicious. I honestly haven't had a single dish here I didn't like."

"Our roster of daily activities is always enticing. We can tend the beautiful new spring gardens around our courtyard, walk the grounds, or take a community bus trip to Castle Island or Scituate and stop at Dunkin' Donuts for coffee. We have our own 'movie theater' with popcorn, and get to enjoy musicians, entertainers and holiday parties throughout the year. I can do an exercise class, listen to a lecture or just enjoy some down time, and that's fine, too. I love it here."

The Atrium is the only community in Quincy dedicated exclusively to the unique needs of people with Alzheimer's, dementia, and other types of memory loss, a standing that executive director, Corinne Lapointe, who joined the community almost a year ago, and team, take seriously.

"Our goal is to provide emotional support, encouragement and a sense of belonging for every resident as well as their family members," said Lapointe who has a master's degree in speech language pathology and has worked as a clinician specializing in geriatrics, dementia, dysphagia, and progressive neurological disorders for more than 12 years. "I strive very hard to make every day better for our residents and to help their family members understand and navigate the dementia process."

For over 24 years, The Atrium at Faxon Woods has provided specialized assisted living with memory care. Residents have the opportunity to benefit from a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Memory care assisted living residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including a secure outdoor courtyard offering seasonal dining, hair salon, private dining room, recreation room and a library.

The Atrium's award-winning Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer's and dementia to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication and empathy.

Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

