The Atrium at Faxon Woods Voted South Shore Boston's Best Senior Assisted Living Community

"Families turn to us because they are worried about their loved ones and need help with things like providing a safer environment, daily living support and cognitive stimulation," said Corinne LaPointe, executive director of The Atrium at Faxon Woods. "To see stress disappear and relationships repaired each day because of the work of our dedicated team is validation enough, but then to have this recognized by the many people who voted for us is simply icing on the cake."

Atrium residents have the opportunity to benefit from an engaging setting, chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including a secure outdoor courtyard, a hair salon, private dining room and atriums that bring in lots of light.

The Atrium's Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with memory loss to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

The community is frequently applauded online by family members for its excellent care and programs. Larry Shea's wife, has lived in the community for over two years. "The daily care that is given to her has been compassionate, caring and professional. The live music, bus rides, daily chair exercises and delicious meals and snacks have given her many smiles and good times. The nurses do more than medication management--they assess her needs and see that those needs are addressed. It's a great place for your loved one."

The Atrium at Faxon Woods is located in Quincy off Route 53 near Walmart and Faxon Park. With a location high on a hill, it offers sweeping views of South Boston and the harbor. For more information, click here.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 69 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 28 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 17 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

