The Atterbury, Autograph Collection Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Downtown Pittsburgh

"The Atterbury was envisioned as more than a place to stay, it was designed to become a destination in its own right," says Chris Johnson, General Manager of The Atterbury. Post this

Perfectly positioned in the heart of downtown, steps from Market Square, the Allegheny Riverfront, PNC Park, and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, The Atterbury places guests at the center of the city's cultural, culinary and entertainment districts. Whether attending a major convention, a celebrated sporting event, a wedding, or enjoying a weekend escape, guests are welcomed into an experience that reflects the energy, creativity, and momentum defining Pittsburgh's future.

"The Atterbury was envisioned as more than a place to stay, it was designed to become a destination in its own right," says Chris Johnson, General Manager of The Atterbury. "This building has been part of Pittsburgh's story for more than a century. Today we are proud to reintroduce it as a place where people will gather, celebrate, connect and create lasting memories. We believe The Atterbury will become an enduring part of the city's history and help define the next chapter of downtown Pittsburgh."

Originally constructed in 1906 by architect Grosvenor Atterbury for Carnegie Steel magnate Henry Phipps, the landmark Fulton Building has been thoughtfully restored for a new era of hospitality. Designed by Christine Shanahan of HVS Design, The Atterbury preserves the building's most iconic architectural elements while introducing sophisticated interiors inspired by Pittsburgh's rich cultural and industrial heritage.

The Atterbury's new guest rooms and suites offer a sophisticated retreat that honors the building's historic character while delivering the comforts of modern luxury. Accommodations range from beautifully appointed guest rooms to expansive suites, including the Presidential Suite, with many offering sweeping views of the Allegheny River and PNC Park, while select accommodations feature private terraces.

Further connecting the hotel to its rich history is an integrated art program inspired by Grosvenor Atterbury and his wife Astelle's shared passion for the arts. The thoughtfully curated collection includes portraits of the couple, collages that weave together the story of the Fulton Building and Pittsburgh's evolution and murals created by local artists. Throughout the hotel guests will discover works that celebrate defining chapters of the city's history, from its steel and riverfront roots to iconic landmarks such as Phipps Conservatory and the Gayety Theater, creating a distinctive sense of place that is uniquely Pittsburgh.

Beyond the guest rooms, the hotel's restored rotunda and dramatic skylit atrium stand as stunning architectural focal points. Enhancing the space is "The Moment," a signature music-and-light experience presented twice daily for guests. Transforming the atrium through a dynamic interplay of light, color, and movement, the immersive installation features images projected onto the rotunda, accompanied by a curated soundtrack that brings the historic space to life. Customizable for meetings, weddings, and special occasions, "The Moment" can be tailored to reflect unique themes, branding, and celebratory moments. Complementing these spaces is The Fulton Room, an elegant new lounge designed for informal meetings, afternoon conversations, receptions and private events. Together with nearly 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space throughout the hotel, The Atterbury is poised to become a premier destination for conferences, celebrations and corporate gatherings.

Designed as a gathering place from morning through night, The Drafting Room brings together refined takes on American classics, inventive cocktails, and a soon-to-launch weekend brunch. Signature dishes include Short Rib Pierogies with caramelized leeks and burgundy beef glaze, Neuske's Wrapped Shrimp served over cheddar grits with BBQ glaze, Braised Oxtail with potato croquette and dried horseradish, and Scallop Pepe Rigate with sweet peppers and Creole sauce. Guests can begin with inventive starters such as Charred Heirloom Carrots topped with thyme- and rosemary-infused goat cheese, pistachios, and hot honey, or gather over an artisanal charcuterie board featuring premium cheeses and cured meats.

Complementing the menu is a design-inspired cocktail collection divided into "Blueprints," "Permits," and "Assembly," with both timeless classics and original creations. Standouts include the smoky bourbon-forward Where There's Smoke, the herbaceous Bag o' Cash featuring Botanist gin and cashew orgeat, and the Roman, a refreshing tequila cocktail with tomato and peach shrub and fresh mint. Spirit-free offerings, including the Tree House with cucumber, basil, lemon, and honey, ensure there is something for every palate.

Weekend brunch will be launching soon with a three-course experience. Highlights include a decadent Croque Madame layered with Gruyère, béchamel, and a sunny-side-up egg, Smoked Salmon Benedict with creamed spinach and hollandaise, Lump Crab Omelets with Manchego cheese, and house-made Corned Beef Hash with sous vide corned beef and caramelized onions. Sweet treats such as Moonshine Berry Cobbler and warm Challah Bread Pudding complete the experience, making The Drafting Room a gathering place from morning through night.

To celebrate its opening, The Atterbury, Autograph Collection is introducing a selection of exclusive offers for guests, including the Bonvoy Bonus Points Offer, which allows travelers to earn 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per stay on bookings made from July 24, 2026, for stays through September 23, 2026. A minimum two-night stay is required.

Travelers can also take advantage of the Be Our Neighbor Offer, which includes 15 percent savings on accommodations and a $50 dining credit per night to The Drafting Room. The offer is available for stays through September 30, 2026, with a minimum one-night stay.

As Pittsburgh continues to attract visitors for business, sporting events, cultural experiences and conventions, The Atterbury arrives as a distinctive new hotel that reflects the city's continued growth and momentum.

For more information or to book a stay, visit www.theatterburyhotel.com.

Media Contact

Emma Cusick, The Atterbury Hotel, 1 8457290904, [email protected], https://www.theatterburyhotel.com/

SOURCE The Atterbury Hotel