The Augusta Personal Injury Attorneys at Burnside Law Firm, LLP, Welcome Ashton Revollo to the Practice

AUGUSTA, Ga., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The personal injury attorneys at Burnside Law Firm, who represent individuals across the state of Georgia and South Carolina who have been injured by the negligent actions of others, are pleased to announce that Ashton Revollo has joined the practice. The legal team has significant experience in the area of personal injury, medical malpractice, workers' compensation and wrongful death claims. Mr. Revollo looks forward to helping the parties he represents through the challenges accompanying an injury or loss while navigating the legal system to secure just compensation in his new role. Ashton Revollo focuses his law practice on the representation of individuals who have suffered serious injuries or damages due to the negligent or reckless conduct of others, including automobile wrecks, job-related accidents, unsafe premises or defective products.