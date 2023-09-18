The Augusta Personal Injury Attorneys at Burnside Law Firm, LLP, Welcome Ashton Revollo to the Practice

Mr. Revollo is an experienced personal injury trial lawyer who will utilize his litigation experience and proven track record to help clients pursue legal claims against those responsible for the loss they have suffered.
AUGUSTA, Ga., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The personal injury attorneys at Burnside Law Firm, who represent individuals across the state of Georgia and South Carolina who have been injured by the negligent actions of others, are pleased to announce that Ashton Revollo has joined the practice. The legal team has significant experience in the area of personal injury, medical malpractice, workers' compensation and wrongful death claims. Mr. Revollo looks forward to helping the parties he represents through the challenges accompanying an injury or loss while navigating the legal system to secure just compensation in his new role. Ashton Revollo focuses his law practice on the representation of individuals who have suffered serious injuries or damages due to the negligent or reckless conduct of others, including automobile wrecks, job-related accidents, unsafe premises or defective products.
Mr. Revollo obtained his J.D., at Emory University School of Law, where he gained valuable courtroom experience as an intern assisting the District Attorney for DeKalb County. After his time at Emory, he worked as a trial attorney at a respected personal injury firm in Atlanta before moving to Augusta. Over the course of his career, Mr. Revollo has assisted deserving clients in recovering millions of dollars in injury cases throughout Georgia. He has enjoyed a variety of experiences in the legal profession, including assisting and managing a successful judicial campaign and is also a member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association LEAD class, where he has the opportunity to collaborate with other up-and-coming lawyers across the state. Mr. Revollo believes that good communication between an attorney and client is essential to effective representation and makes every effort to be accessible and straightforward with his clients.
"I am excited to be a member of such an experienced and well-respected legal team that truly is dedicated to fighting for the best possible results for clients," says Aston Revollo.
Burnside Law Firm, LLP, fights for individuals who have suffered injuries as a result of automobile collisions, trucking accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, work-related accidents or other causes. The team makes the legal process as smooth and efficient as possible for clients. With offices in Augusta and Athens, Georgia, and well over thirty years of collective experience in personal injury law, the attorneys at Burnside Law Firm stand ready to help those in need of representation. For more information about Burnside Law Firm, visit http://www.burnsidefirm.com or call (800) 569-1937.
