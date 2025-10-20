The Austin Business Journal Ranks Vista Lending as a Top Mortgage Company and its Loan Officers as Top Producers

Vista Lending, a Division of Network Funding, Named as a Top Mortgage Company and its Loan Officers Rank as Top Producers in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vista Lending, a division of Network Funding, LP, is recognized among the "Top 10 Mortgage Companies" by the Austin Business Journal. Vista Lending's Loan Officers Russell Laing (#8) and Sonya Valia (#52) rank as a "Top Mortgage Producers" in the region.

"Vista Lending has been recognized as a Top Mortgage Company for eight consecutive years by the Austin Business Journal," said Network Funding Executive Vice President of Production Richard Jefferson. "This is a reflection of the hard work Russell Laing and Sonya Valia do to help homebuyers and homeowners in the Austin area."

The rankings are based on 2024 production volume and closed loans. In 2024, Vista Lending closed 179 loans with a production volume of more than $88.5 million. Russell Laing had a production volume of $68.9 million and 140 closed loans, while Sonya Valia had $17.3 million in volume and 34 closed loans.

The Austin Business Journal's ranking tracks residential mortgage loan production by local offices during 2024 and groups them according to local and nonlocal deals.

All loans must be originated and closed by the Austin office. Only retail home loans and refinancing loans are counted. Wholesale, repurchase, home equity, cash-outs, second liens and construction loans not included. You can learn more about the rankings and view the list in its entirety by visiting https://www.bizjournals.com/austin.

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed more than 150,000 homes at $31.5 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding's core values include integrity, reliability and simplicity and it is on a mission to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. This includes its "Today in Mortgages" podcast, where leadership breakdown daily news and coaches on how to address borrowers in today's housing market. To learn more about Network Funding, visit http://www.nflp.com or for career opportunities, visit join.nflp.com.

