The Automation Divide: 97% of MSPs Plan to Automate More This Year. Only 4% Say They Have

95% of MSPs agree automation is no longer optional. Only 18% cited budget as a barrier. The real obstacles are expertise and knowing where to go next. AI is beginning to remove the expertise barrier. Post this

Key findings

Most of the industry is stuck in the middle. 44% of MSPs rate their automation maturity at level three on a five-point scale: past the early wins, not yet scaling. Only 4% say they've reached the top. 97% plan to automate more this year, but a consistent set of barriers stands in the way: a shortage of people who know how to build automation, competing priorities, and no roadmap for what to tackle next.

Leadership and technical teams are stalled for different reasons. Executives are primarily worried about having enough people to build automation. Technical operators are equally worried about whether the organization will adopt what they build. The report finds that both concerns require different solutions, and MSPs addressing only one are still stalling.

The MSPs furthest along in scaling automation are also the ones using AI to get there. Almost no MSPs ignore AI entirely. The report finds a clear pattern across maturity levels: the further along an MSP is in its automation, the more likely it is to be using AI to build and manage it. AI isn't replacing automation. AI makes automation faster, smarter, and easier to build. MSPs using AI for decision-making within their automations report significantly higher revenue growth and are 43% more likely to be actively delivering Automation as a Service to clients.

The MSPs combining both automation and AI are moving faster and pulling further ahead than the rest.

What this means for MSPs

The expertise barrier doesn't resolve with growth. MSPs in the $10M–$25M revenue range cite a lack of expertise more often than smaller shops. Getting bigger raises the stakes without closing the gap. RoboRewsty, Rewst's in-platform AI assistant, reduces that barrier by allowing teams to generate complete, ready-to-run automations through conversation, without needing deep expertise in integrations, actions, or code.

Using RoboRewsty, I built an automation that uses AI to scan ticket summaries, match catchall tickets to the right company, and route them automatically. It saves at least an hour every day. I also rebuilt a workflow that cost $500 a month to run. It now costs $40."

— Karl Fulljames, CTO, Nucleus

The commercial divide is already visible. MSPs using a dedicated automation platform are more than twice as likely to be delivering Automation as a Service to clients, a recurring revenue line that is reshaping how leading MSPs go to market. Both groups report similar interest in getting there. The gap comes down to the infrastructure and AI capabilities underneath execution.

"There is a projected 40% increase in our effective billing rate through automation."

— Frank Merino, COO, Forthright

The Automation Divide isn't a future risk. The data suggests it's already forming. AI is accelerating it, not just by making automation easier, but by enabling better business outcomes. For MSPs who act on it now, AI is also what makes it bridgeable.

"The blocker isn't budget. It isn't buy-in. It's expertise, and not knowing what to build after the early wins are done. AI is the best answer to the expertise barrier that's held the middle of the market back for years. Those who treat automation as a strategic capability will reap the rewards. Those who treat it as a collection of one-off wins will fall behind."

— Aharon Chernin, CEO, Rewst

About the research

The 2026 State of MSP Automation is based on a survey of 300 MSP professionals conducted by Rewst, including both customers and non-customers. Respondents span technical operators, team leads, and executives across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Access the report

The 2026 State of MSP Automation is available now at https://hubs.la/Q04dxX3L0 Rewst will host a live webinar on the findings featuring Rewst CEO Aharon Chernin, Rewst CPO Frank Price, and Nucleus CEO Jennifer Roy. Registration is available at https://hubs.la/Q04cqgkh0.

About Rewst

Rewst is a multi-tenant automation platform built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to automate and orchestrate repetitive processes. It transforms manual work into secure, scalable workflows that run across the MSP, its tools, and its clients. With more than 90 integrations, 120 prebuilt automations called Crates, RoboRewsty's AI-assisted capabilities, and an active automation Community, Rewst helps more than 1,500 MSPs scale their businesses, improve service consistency, and gain a competitive advantage through automation.

Media Contact:

Angela DeClouet, Communications Specialist

[email protected]

Media Contact

Angela DeClouet, Rewst, 1 9855138364, [email protected], https://rewst.io/

SOURCE Rewst