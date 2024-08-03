The Avalon Management Group Welcomes New Regional Vice President Leanne Beck, and Announces Opening of New Regional Office in Rancho Bernardo, CA.

"We can't be more excited about bringing on Leanne and expanding our reach into the San Diego Area" - Mark Jones, President Post this

Leanne brings a distinguished career in property management to Avalon. Beginning her journey as a manager, she swiftly ascended to the position of Senior Vice President at a prominent national firm. Leanne's extensive experience, strategic vision, and exemplary leadership have consistently yielded remarkable results throughout her career. Her track record of excellence makes her an invaluable addition to our team. As the new Regional Vice President, Leanne will lead operations and ensure the highest level of service for our clients in the Rancho Bernardo region, driving forward our mission of enhancing community living. Leanne can be reached via email at: [email protected]

New Rancho Bernardo Office

The new office in Rancho Bernardo will allow us to better serve our clients in the area, providing a local presence and deeper integration within the community. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional property management services and fostering strong relationships with homeowners and association boards. The office is strategically located at 16880 West Bernardo Drive, Suite 205, San Diego, CA 92127 and will be open mid August.

About The Avalon Management Group

With over 38 years of experience, The Avalon Management Group has been at the forefront of association management services. Headquartered in Canyon Lake, California, and with regional offices in Temecula and Oceanside, Avalon Management Group has a proven track record of managing homeowners' associations in diverse communities. As a proud member of the Innovia Management Cooperative, we represent over 7,000 community associations nationwide.

For more information about Avalon, please visit www.AvalonWeb.com

Media Contact

