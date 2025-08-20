The Back-to-School Health Check That Many Families Miss

Hearing plays an important role in how children learn and connect with others. Over half of instructional activity in the classroom involves listening. Post this

"Hearing plays an important role in how children learn and connect with others," stresses 2025 ASHA President Bernadette Mayfield-Clarke, PhD, CCC-SLP. "Over half of instructional activity in the classroom involves listening. If a child cannot hear even a portion of what is being communicated, they may miss key information, fall behind, or feel left out."

Mayfield-Clarke emphasizes that hearing loss isn't always obvious. For example, a child might appear distracted or inattentive—or may even be misdiagnosed with a learning disorder—when the real issue is a hearing problem.

Detecting Hearing Loss

Hearing testing is not a standard part of annual pediatrician "well visits" at many ages. Additionally, requirements for hearing screenings in schools vary significantly by state. Some states may require them only once every few years, if at all.

"Given these realities, it's particularly important for caregivers to stay attuned to the subtle signs of hearing loss—and to seek out a hearing evaluation from an audiologist if their child is displaying any of these signs," advises Mayfield-Clarke.

Here are some signs of hearing loss in school-aged children:

Frequently asking for speech to be repeated (e.g., saying "What?" or "Huh?" often)

Having trouble following directions

Having difficulty focusing—or seeming easily distracted

Speaking loudly or turning up the TV volume to levels uncomfortable for others

Falling behind in reading or in language-based subjects

Summer Hazards

Left untreated, common summer ear problems—such as swimmer's ear and fluid buildup from seasonal allergies—can persist into the school year.

Also, many children spend the summer participating in exceedingly noisy activities that can cause hearing damage. They include

attending fireworks displays, concerts, and loud sporting events;

working in noisy jobs such as landscaping companies or restaurants; and

wearing earbuds and headphones for extended periods of time to listen to music or play video games.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 1 in every 6 to 8 middle and high school students has measurable hearing loss that is likely the result of exposure to excessive noise. The CDC notes that this problem is substantial—and often unrecognized.

Hearing Protection

Anyone—at any age—can develop hearing loss from noise exposure. However, you can reduce the risk by limiting the amount of time spent in noisy environments, wearing hearing protection during loud activities, and taking periodic listening breaks while attending noisy events or while wearing earbuds or headphones.

Here are ASHA's reminders about hearing protection as the school year begins:

Select headphones wisely. Headphones are on many school supply lists, but they can damage a child's hearing if used unsafely. Consider purchasing volume-limiting headphones. Ideally, products will cap the volume at the safe listening level of 75 decibels (dB). Headphones should fit kids well (snug, but comfortable).

Protect young musicians. Playing an instrument can also expose students to excessively loud noise. Musicians' earplugs are specially designed to lower the volume without distorting the sound. Audiologists can provide custom-fit options.

Pay attention to noise in classrooms. Teachers and administrators can prioritize quieter school environments to protect children's hearing and improve their focus. Talk to kids about using "indoor voices"; turn off noisy classroom equipment when not in use; and outfit classrooms with carpets, curtains, and other noise-absorbing features.

The Bottom Line: Starting the School Year Off Right

ASHA encourages parents and caregivers to act on these five hearing health tips:

If you have concerns about your child's hearing, visit an audiologist for a hearing evaluation before school starts or early in the school year.

Watch for ear problems following summer activities like swimming.

Use volume-limiting headphones, and encourage safe listening habits.

Consider musicians' earplugs for band and orchestra students.

Advocate for hearing screenings and quieter classrooms in your child's school. Talk to the principal—or champion these issues with your school's PTA or PTO.

For more information and resources, visit http://www.asha.org/public.

