The Bainbridge Companies LLC Breaks Ground on Luxury Apartment Community Outside of Tampa

"Whether its major job centers, retailers, amenities, or beaches, the city has so much to offer, and it's exciting for us to meet the growing market demand for more homes in the area." - Bob Thollader, President of Development. Post this

Future Bainbridge Wesley Chapel residents will enjoy community amenities, including a resort-style pool and sundeck with grilling areas, a resident clubhouse with indoor and outdoor social spaces, coworking and study pods, a fitness center, a dog park, a game room with billiards and shuffleboard, and on-site storage units. Bainbridge Wesley Chapel will be located 20 miles north of downtown Tampa, with the surrounding area consisting of single-family homes and master-planned communities.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Bainbridge Wesley Chapel to the Tampa market, which, according to Redfin, is one of the top 10 living destinations for relocation," said Bob Thollader, President of Development at The Bainbridge Companies LLC. "Whether its major job centers, retailers, amenities, or beaches, the city has so much to offer, and it's exciting for us to meet the growing market demand for more homes in the area."

About The Bainbridge Companies LLC

The Bainbridge Companies LLC (Bainbridge) is a multi-family real estate company that has developed and acquired more than 43,000 apartment homes representing more than $8 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in every step of the real estate process, from development and construction, acquisition, and disposition to asset management and property management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Orlando, Raleigh, and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at http://www.bainbridgecompanies.com.

Media Contact

Ellina Buettner, Abel Communications for The Bainbridge Companies LLC, 410-419-5945, [email protected], https://bainbridgecompanies.com/

SOURCE Abel Communications for The Bainbridge Companies LLC