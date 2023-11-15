The Bainbridge Companies LLC Celebrates Grand Opening of Bainbridge Nona North

"Bainbridge Nona North is in the fastest-growing community in Orlando – Lake Nona, making it not only a beautiful but convenient location that is adjacent to dining, entertainment, and shopping options and office space." - Bob Thollander, President of Development at The Bainbridge Companies LLC Post this

"Bainbridge Nona North is in the fastest-growing community in Orlando – Lake Nona, making it not only a beautiful but convenient location that is adjacent to dining, entertainment, and shopping options and office space," said Bob Thollander, President of Development at The Bainbridge Companies LLC. "Designed with a contemporary flair, Bainbridge Nona North is also minutes from the Orlando International Airport. We worked to make this a living experience where residents can enjoy a quick commute to school or work while being able to retreat home to the carefully designed spaces meant for rejuvenation and relaxation."

The apartment homes each provide a private patio or balcony and feature designer beach-style cabinets, quartz countertops, plank flooring in living spaces, smart thermostats, keyless entries, full-sized washers and dryers, and designer fixtures in bathrooms and kitchens, among other amenities.

The pet-friendly community offers a variety of amenities for its residents including a bark park, a co-working cafe with private office space, a private walking trail with fitness stations, electric vehicle charging stations, a resort-style saltwater pool with lounge seating and a large sundeck, a game room with shuffleboard, foosball, and pool table, and more. Bainbridge Nona North also features a premium fitness center and resident clubhouse.

About The Bainbridge Companies LLC

The Bainbridge Companies LLC (Bainbridge) is a multi-family real estate company that has developed and acquired more than 43,000 rental homes representing more than $8 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in every step of the real estate process: from development and construction, acquisition, and disposition, to asset management and property management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and has offices in Atlanta; Austin; Charlotte; Washington, D.C.; Dallas; Orlando; Raleigh, and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at https://bainbridgecompanies.com/.

