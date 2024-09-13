The Bainbridge Companies LLC Opens Bainbridge Midlothian in Virginia

Community marks Bainbridge's first development in Richmond market

WELLINGTON, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bainbridge Companies LLC (Bainbridge) today announced that Bainbridge Midlothian has opened.

Marking Bainbridge's first development into the Richmond market, the Class A multifamily community is located at 12400 Dutton Rd., Midlothian, Va. and offers 310 units with a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging from 697 to 1,546 square feet. It sits directly off Midlothian Turnpike offering convenient access to Downtown Richmond, I-288, and numerous retail and shopping venues.

"Midlothian is known for its excellent schools, safe neighborhoods, and being a family-friendly community," said Senior Vice President of Mid-Atlantic Development at The Bainbridge Companies LLC Greg Cavanaugh. "Marking our development entrance into the Richmond market, Bainbridge Midlothian is strategically located offering convenient access to shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, and other desirable amenities with the luxury of suburban living. We're confident that Bainbridge Midlothian will be the perfect place for those seeking a comfortable, convenient, and connected lifestyle in the heart of suburban Richmond."

All homes feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands, private balconies, walk-in closets, keyless entry, smart thermostats, designer fixtures in kitchens and bathrooms, stacked washers and dryers, and plank flooring. Additional features in the select homes include built-in desks for remote work, a mudroom, dual shower heads, and double vanities.

Community amenities at Bainbridge Midlothian include a resort-style saltwater pool and a sundeck with poolside cabanas, a covered lanai with an outdoor fireplace and TVs, a cyber cafe with a coffee bar and lounge areas, individual and group offices for remote work, electronic vehicle charging stations, an outdoor living room with a pavilion and grills, a game room with shuffleboard and a pool table, an outdoor turf area with lawn games and hammocks, a bark park and pet spa, a pickleball court, a private wooded walking trail, and a fitness center with a yoga room, TRX machines, and spin bikes.

About The Bainbridge Companies LLC

The Bainbridge Companies LLC (Bainbridge) is a multifamily real estate company that has developed and acquired more than 43,000 apartment homes representing more than $8 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in every step of the real estate process: from development and construction, acquisition, and disposition, to asset management and property management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Orlando, Raleigh, and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at http://www.bainbridgecompanies.com.

Media Contact

Mara Bensing, Abel Communications for Bainbridge, 4109898585, [email protected]

SOURCE The Bainbridge Companies LLC