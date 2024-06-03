The Bainbridge Companies LLC Opens Bainbridge Ponte Vedra

"Bainbridge Ponte Vedra offers a great central location, top school system, convenient access to the robust employment opportunities nearby, and much more." - Bob Thollander, President of Development Post this

Bainbridge Ponte Vedra's community amenities will include an expansive clubhouse with a kitchen and bar, day offices and coworking spaces, a resort-style pool with a sundeck, a fitness center with cardio and weight lifting stations, and a game room with billiards and TVs. The community is close to downtown Jacksonville and historic St. Augustine, the oldest city in America.

"Bringing Bainbridge Ponte Vedra to the Jacksonville market, one of the top five metro areas in Florida, means hundreds of people will be able to live in a community that they will be proud to call home for years at a time," said President of Development at The Bainbridge Companies LLC Bob Thollander. "Bainbridge Ponte Vedra offers a great central location, top school system, convenient access to the robust employment opportunities nearby, and much more."

About The Bainbridge Companies LLC

The Bainbridge Companies LLC (Bainbridge) is a multi-family real estate company that has developed and acquired more than 43,000 apartment homes representing more than $8 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in every step of the real estate process: from development and construction, acquisition, and disposition, to asset management and property management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Orlando, Raleigh, and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at http://www.bainbridgecompanies.com.

