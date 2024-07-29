The Bainbridge Companies LLC Opens Bainbridge The Grand in Orlando

"Bainbridge The Grand is designed to be an oasis in the heart of it all, providing residents with luxurious apartment homes and unparalleled amenities all in a location that provides easy access to everything Orlando has to offer, from world-class theme parks to a thriving job market." Post this

Community amenities at Bainbridge The Grand include a resort-style saltwater pool and a sundeck with poolside cabanas, a covered lanai with an outdoor fireplace and TVs, a cyber cafe with a coffee bar and lounge areas, individual and group offices for remote work, electronic vehicle charging stations, an outdoor living room with a pavilion and grills, a game room with shuffleboard and a pool table, an outdoor turf area with lawn games and hammocks, a bark park and pet spa, and a fitness center with a yoga room, TRX machines, and spin bikes. The community is located right off the I-4 express lane just outside of Universal Studios.

"Orlando is anticipating a 46% population increase within the next 25 years, as it's a vibrant city that has been experiencing tremendous and continuous growth," said Bainbridge's President of Development Bob Thollander. "Bainbridge The Grand is designed to be an oasis in the heart of it all, providing residents with luxurious apartment homes and unparalleled amenities all in a location that provides easy access to everything Orlando has to offer, from world-class theme parks to a thriving job market."

About The Bainbridge Companies LLC

The Bainbridge Companies LLC (Bainbridge) is a multifamily real estate company that has developed and acquired more than 43,000 apartment homes representing more than $8 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in every step of the real estate process: from development and construction, acquisition, and disposition, to asset management and property management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Orlando, Raleigh, and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at http://www.bainbridgecompanies.com.

