The Bainbridge Companies LLC Opens Bainbridge World Center in Orlando

Bainbridge World Center is a pet-friendly community that also offers a club room with an entertainment island, a game room with billiards and shuffleboard, and private and coworking spaces in the clubhouse. The colorful and resort-style community is surrounded by Class A retail in Lake Buena Vista, Orlando with convenient access to Lake Nona Medical City and Lake Nona Town Center, O-Town West, Vista Centre Shoppes, as well as Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.

"Bainbridge World Center is a strong addition to our Florida portfolio as Orlando continues to be among the most competitive rental markets in the U.S.," said Bob Thollander, President of Development for The Bainbridge Companies LLC. "By investing in expanding markets like this one, Bainbridge is delivering a premium lifestyle experience to a growing number of people. As we welcome residents to this new community, we know Bainbridge World Center will provide an exceptional living experience by combining luxury amenities and a convenient location on International Drive in Lake Buena Vista, Orlando."

About The Bainbridge Companies LLC

The Bainbridge Companies LLC (Bainbridge) is a multi-family real estate company that has developed and acquired more than 43,000 apartment homes representing more than $8 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in every step of the real estate process: from development and construction, acquisition, and disposition, to asset management and property management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Orlando, Raleigh, and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at http://www.bainbridgecompanies.com.

