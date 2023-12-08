The Bainbridge Companies LLC Opens First Developed Community in Texas

"We strategically positioned our newest community in between the Austin and San Antonio employment corridor allowing residents to benefit from having a quick commute to work and take full advantage of all that New Braunfels has to offer when they are home." - Mario Gonzalez, VP of Development Post this

"Bainbridge Creekside marks our first official build in Texas, and we're thrilled to enter the thriving New Braunfels market as the I-35 corridor continues to grow," said Mario Gonzalez, Vice President of Development at The Bainbridge Companies LLC. "Surrounding Bainbridge Creekside is an entertainment and retail district with a variety of restaurants, shops, art galleries, museums, and unique historic buildings. We strategically positioned our newest community in between the Austin and San Antonio employment corridor allowing residents to benefit from having a quick commute to work and take full advantage of all that New Braunfels has to offer when they are home."

The 291 homes range from 789 to 1,267 square feet and feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, plank flooring in living spaces, marble shower surround, keyless entries, full-sized washer and dryer, and designer fixtures in kitchens and bathrooms.

Across the community, Bainbridge Creekside offers a variety of amenities for its residents to enjoy, such as a co-work lounge with multiple media outlets, a beer garden with ambient lighting and seating, a resort-style pool with an expansive sun shelf, poolside grills, an outdoor pavilion with lounge seating and television, a billiards lounge, and a resident club room with a designer gas fireplace. Bainbridge Creekside also features a premium fitness center and a pet park.

About The Bainbridge Companies LLC

The Bainbridge Companies LLC (Bainbridge) is a multi-family real estate company that has developed and acquired more than 43,000 rental homes representing more than $8 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in every step of the real estate process: from development and construction, acquisition, and disposition, to asset management and property management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and has offices in Atlanta; Austin; Charlotte; Washington, D.C.; Dallas; Orlando; Raleigh, and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at https://bainbridgecompanies.com/.

