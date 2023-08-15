The Bainbridge Companies Opens Bainbridge Bayview in Clearwater, Fla.

The look and feel of Bainbridge Bayview is inspired by the Greek Islands' brilliant white edifices and sparkling blue waters, bringing the allure of the Aegean to the shores of Tampa Bay. - Bob Thollander, President of Development for The Bainbridge Companies Tweet this

"The look and feel of Bainbridge Bayview is inspired by the Greek Islands' brilliant white edifices and sparkling blue waters, bringing the allure of the Aegean to the shores of Tampa Bay," said Bob Thollander, President of Development for The Bainbridge Companies. "The decisions about the property, its amenities, and strategic location directly on open water close to a number of beaches, restaurants, parks, shopping, and recreational activities were all chosen with luxury in mind, appealing to those looking for that resort-like lifestyle."

The Bayview community is pet-friendly and has a bark park and pet spa. Additional amenities include a private pier on the bay; a bayfront pool and sundeck; an all-encompassing clubhouse with panoramic water views; a private dining suite with an outdoor summer kitchen; a coworking lounge with private conference rooms and a coffee bar; and a 24-hour fitness center with a private yoga studio.

For more information, please visit: https://bainbridgebayview.com/

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

Bainbridge is a multi-family real estate company that has developed and acquired more than 43,000 rental homes representing over $8 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in every step of the real estate process: from development and construction, acquisition, and disposition, to asset management and property management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and has offices in Atlanta; Austin; Charlotte; Washington, D.C.; Dallas; Orlando; Raleigh, and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at https://bainbridgecompanies.com/.

