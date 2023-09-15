The Bainbridge Companies Opens Bainbridge Cary in North Carolina

"Cary has been named one of the safest towns in America for years on end, not to mention its easy access to countless schools, dining, recreation, shopping, and job opportunities — especially in the tech space given its proximity to the Research Triangle region." Tweet this

"We strive to provide our residents with luxury and convenience alike not only with our suite of amenities but also via the community's strategic location," said Bob Thollander, President of Development at The Bainbridge Companies. "Cary has been named one of the safest towns in America for years on end, not to mention its easy access to countless schools, dining, recreation, shopping, and job opportunities — especially in the tech space given its proximity to the Research Triangle region. Sitting just outside of downtown Raleigh, Bainbridge Cary is an ideal place for those looking for both that urban and relaxing lifestyle."

Community amenities include an expansive 24-hour fitness center with cardio, strength training and functional training equipment; co-working spaces, private day offices and a collaboration island; a dog park and a pet spa; a resort saltwater pool with cabanas, lounge seating and a hammock zen garden; a walking trail with outdoor art sculptures; covered outdoor amenity spaces featuring a fireplace and soft seating; an outdoor game lawn with cornhole boards; a resident clubhouse featuring a game room with shuffleboard, foosball, and a pool table; 24-hour emergency maintenance; 24-hour, secured-access package room and indoor mailroom; and electronic vehicle charging stations.

