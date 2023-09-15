The Bainbridge Companies Opens Bainbridge Cary in North Carolina

Luxury multifamily community brings 259 homes to one of the safest-ranked towns in the U.S.
WELLINGTON, Fla., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bainbridge Companies (Bainbridge), a fully-integrated family of real estate companies who engage in virtually every step of the real estate process, from development and construction, acquisition and disposition, to asset management and third-party property management of multifamily real estate, today announced its newest residential property, Bainbridge Cary, has opened.
Located at 9205 Chapel Hill Road, Cary, N.C., 27513, Bainbridge Cary is a pet-friendly, luxury multifamily apartment community that offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 692 to 1583 square feet. Each of the 259 apartment homes features GE stainless-steel appliances, shaker cabinets and quartz countertops, luxury "plank" flooring in all kitchens and living areas, Wi-Fi smart thermostats with touchscreen and electronic deadbolt keyless entries, spacious closets with shelving, faux wood blinds, a full-sized washer and dryer, and a private patio or balcony. Bainbridge Cary also offers 9-foot ceilings, kitchen islands with pendant lighting, and bathrooms with dual shower heads and double vanities.
"We strive to provide our residents with luxury and convenience alike not only with our suite of amenities but also via the community's strategic location," said Bob Thollander, President of Development at The Bainbridge Companies. "Cary has been named one of the safest towns in America for years on end, not to mention its easy access to countless schools, dining, recreation, shopping, and job opportunities — especially in the tech space given its proximity to the Research Triangle region. Sitting just outside of downtown Raleigh, Bainbridge Cary is an ideal place for those looking for both that urban and relaxing lifestyle."
Community amenities include an expansive 24-hour fitness center with cardio, strength training and functional training equipment; co-working spaces, private day offices and a collaboration island; a dog park and a pet spa; a resort saltwater pool with cabanas, lounge seating and a hammock zen garden; a walking trail with outdoor art sculptures; covered outdoor amenity spaces featuring a fireplace and soft seating; an outdoor game lawn with cornhole boards; a resident clubhouse featuring a game room with shuffleboard, foosball, and a pool table; 24-hour emergency maintenance; 24-hour, secured-access package room and indoor mailroom; and electronic vehicle charging stations.
For more information, please visit https://www.bainbridgecary.com/
About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC
Bainbridge is a multi-family real estate company that has developed and acquired more than 43,000 rental homes representing more than $8 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in every step of the real estate process: from development and construction, acquisition, and disposition, to asset management and property management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and has offices in Atlanta; Austin; Charlotte; Washington, D.C.; Dallas; Orlando; Raleigh, and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at https://bainbridgecompanies.com/.
Media Contact
SOURCE The Bainbridge Companies, LLC
