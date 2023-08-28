The Bainbridge Companies Promotes Julie Shannon to Senior Vice President of Human Resources

"Bainbridge has a track record of delivering unforgettable experiences and rewarding relationships to residents, clients, and partners alike, and this wouldn't be possible without the dedication and diligence from Julie and our human resources department." Tweet this

"It's an honor to name Julie as our SVP of Human Resources," said Chief Executive Officer of the Bainbridge Companies Richard Schechter. "Bainbridge has a track record of delivering unforgettable experiences and rewarding relationships to residents, clients, and partners alike, and this wouldn't be possible without the dedication and diligence from Julie and our human resources department."

Shannon's experience with Bainbridge is extensive, as she has served in multiple roles since joining the company in 1998 including leading labor and employee relations, state and federal regulations compliance, and payroll and benefits administration. She has also provided HR support for acquisitions, dispositions, and budget preparation. Prior to joining Bainbridge, Shannon served in various roles within the multifamily industry including supporting pre-leasing for new construction, marketing outreach, accounting functions, and assisting executives.

Shannon is an active member of Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and Human Capital Institute (HCI), two of the nation's most well-known organizations in the compliance and human resources sector. She holds a bachelor's degree in Spanish and business management from the State University of New York at Potsdam and the University of Seville in Spain.

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

Bainbridge is a multi-family real estate company that has developed and acquired more than 43,000 rental homes representing $7.8 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in every step of the real estate process: from development and construction, acquisition, and disposition, to asset management and property management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and has offices in Atlanta; Austin; Charlotte; Washington, D.C.; Dallas; Orlando; Raleigh, and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at http://www.bainbridgecompanies.com.

